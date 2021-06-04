Thanks to so many for helping us through the pandemic

Again, it was a fine choice. Like Dr. Sullivan, Stewart is a man of calmness and great inner strength. He was unflappable as the county geared up to vaccinate the eligible among its more than 200,000 residents.

When many of us were desperately trying to get the vaccine, Stewart assured us that everyone who wanted the vaccine would be able to, but we had to remain patient. Each week, more and more of us received the first — and eventually the second — dose.

Of course, as good as Stewart is, it took a small army of volunteers to administer those shots at the vaccine hub and to handle the paperwork required to document those vaccinations. Many of those volunteers were nurses and other medical personnel, but a lot more were nonmedical folks who just wanted to help where they could. Some of those volunteers worked almost every day the hub was open. Officials said some 3,000 volunteers worked at the vaccine hub since it opened in January.

The hub provided more than 100,000 vaccinations before it shut down Thursday, but as Dr. Sullivan said, more work is needed. As good as the hub — and local pharmacies that also offered the vaccine — was, only 39.3% of eligible residents 12 and older have received both doses.