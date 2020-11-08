Thank you to all the election workers who made voting so incredibly easy.

“The vote is precious. It is the most powerful non-violent tool we have in a democratic society, and we must use it.”

— John Lewis, the late civil rights activist and member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Georgia.

It took five days, but at last we know who will be taking the oath of office as president on Jan. 20. Millions of good Americans who voted for President Donald Trump and millions more Americans who voted against him were kept waiting as the tedious process of counting the votes continued in several states that held the fate of the deciding vote in the Electoral College in their jammed ballot boxes.

Never has an outcome been so anticipated since the hanging chads recount in Florida in 2000, “Maybe tonight, maybe tomorrow” became the phrase we didn’t want to hear. We wanted the results now, if not sooner. Different laws in each state on when mailed ballots had to be received to be valid, a myriad of regulations on how and when those mailed ballots were to be counted, all overlaid with the rampant fear of the novel coronavirus created some concerns, but as far as we know, there was no rampant voter fraud, as President Donald Trump has alleged. The fact that the voter turnout was split almost evenly between Trump and now President-elect Joe Biden.