Texas voters to decide constitutional amendments

On Tuesday, all Texas voters will be able to cast ballots on eight proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution, whether or not there are city and school elections on their ballot.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here is the wording of the propositions on Tuesday’s ballot:

Proposition 1 — The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.

Proposition 2 — The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.

Proposition 3 — The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations.