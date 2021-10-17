Texans to vote on amendments

a resident of Texas at the time of the election. A candidate also would have to have been a lawyer licensed in Texas for at least 10 years or be a practicing lawyer licensed in Texas and a judge of a state court or county court established by the Legislature by statute for a combined total of at least 10 years. The proposition also would require that during the 10 years the person was licensed and practicing, the person’s license to practice law could not have been revoked, suspended, or subject to a probated suspension.

Proposition 4 would increase from four to eight the number of years preceding a district judge’s election that the judge would have to have been a practicing lawyer, a judge of a Texas court, or both combined. The proposition would require that during that time, the judge’s license to practice law not have been revoked, suspended, or subject to a probated suspension.

The ballot proposal reads: “The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.”