Taking a look at CS school board races

Two positions on the College Station school board are up for election on Nov. 2 and both feature contested races.
Candidates for the school board are elected at large, meaning they can live anywhere in the district and are voted on by all the voters throughout the district.
Place numbers are merely for accounting purposes.
The Eagle invited each of the candidates to submit his or her answers to three questions. A limit of 150 words per answer was imposed and none of the candidates exceeded that limit.
Answers are presented exactly how they were submitted to The Eagle.
For Place 1, the candidates are Amy Alge, 37, an artist and stay-at-home mom; and Darin Paine, 42, an assistant professor, at Sam Houston State University, instructor at Texas A&M and technical sergeant in the U.S. Air Force.
For Place 2, the candidates are Blaine Decker, 38, owner and general manager of VetCor Services of Brazos Valley; Kim Ege, 42, a mom of three and volunteer; and Mengmeng Gu, 44, a professor in the Texas A&M University System.
Information on age and employment was taken from each candidate’s filing forms. The candidates are presented in alphabetical order.
College Station school district voters also will decide a four-proposition school bond issue. The Eagle will take look at that on Sunday.
There are no contested Bryan school board races.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Early voting begins Monday and runs through Oct. 29. Voting hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Oct. 23 and again Oct. 25 through Oct. 27. On Oct. 28 and Oct. 29, early voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Early voting polling places will be:
Brazos County Election Administrator Office (McLeod Training Rm) — 300 East Wm. J. Bryan Pkwy, Suite 100, in Bryan.
Arena Hall — 2906 Tabor Road in Bryan.
Galilee Baptist Church – 804 N. Logan Ave. in Bryan.
College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility — 1603 Graham Road in College Station.