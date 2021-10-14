Taking a look at CS school board races

Two positions on the College Station school board are up for election on Nov. 2 and both feature contested races.

This year, The Eagle is not making recommendations in the school board races.

Candidates for the school board are elected at large, meaning they can live anywhere in the district and are voted on by all the voters throughout the district.

Place numbers are merely for accounting purposes.

The Eagle invited each of the candidates to submit his or her answers to three questions. A limit of 150 words per answer was imposed and none of the candidates exceeded that limit.

Answers are presented exactly how they were submitted to The Eagle, with no changes in grammar, punctuation or capitalization.

For Place 1, the candidates are Amy Alge, 37, an artist and stay-at-home mom; and Darin Paine, 42, an assistant professor, at Sam Houston State University, instructor at Texas A&M and technical sergeant in the U.S. Air Force.

For Place 2, the candidates are Blaine Decker, 38, owner and general manager of VetCor Services of Brazos Valley; Kim Ege, 42, a mom of three and volunteer; and Mengmeng Gu, 44, a professor in the Texas A&M University System.