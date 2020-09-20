Take pandemic guidance from knowledgeable scientists

Unfortunately, President Donald Trump needs to be the center of the fight against the coronavirus. He rejects the advice of the scientists, marginalizes their efforts and tries to keep the nation’s focus on himself. He continues to promise there will be an effective vaccine before the Nov. 3 Election Day, or shortly thereafter. Every reputable scientist says that just won’t happen, that the end of the year or early in 2021 is a more accurate projection.

We hope the president is right, but we trust the information provided by the scientists more.

Until there is an effective vaccine available for everyone, there is much we can do to slow the spread of the coronavirus and keep us and our families safe. Foremost among the best things we should do is to wear a mask when around others. Wear one every time you go shopping or anytime you are around others. Wear a mask until you are seated and ready to eat or drink in a restaurant. Masks may not be comfortable, but they do save lives.

The president has urged Americans to wear masks, but routinely ignores his own advice. He almost never wears a mask, even when visiting a place where they are required by law and where everyone else around him is wearing a mask. What a powerful message it would be if the president routinely donned a mask while in public.