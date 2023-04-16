We are blessed in this community and throughout the Brazos Valley to have incredible first responders, ready to respond to any crisis that comes along.

In fact, as we have witnessed in recent weeks in Nashville and Louisville, communities around this nation are populated with incredibly trained, incredibly brave first responders.

Because of them, the rest of us can go about our daily life without much thought about our safety.

These first responders don’t just appear among us, though. The process begins when outstanding young men and women sign up to be police officers or firefighters — and, later, emergency medical personnel. The selection process is intense and then comes the training — training few or us can imagine and even fewer could complete.

After rigorous training, these young men and women are assigned to experiences officers to learn about real life on the job and gain the valuable experience needed to be among the best.

The skills these men and women learn are put to the test in, thankfully, small way every day. Structure fires, traffic accidents, domestic disturbances, natural disasters and so on fill much of their lives. That’s not to say these events aren’t important, because, of course, they are.

But it is with major events that we need our first responders most. And when they are called, they answer.

On Thursday, someone called in a report of an active shooter at the Texas A&M Health Science Center. While they were suspicious of the call, officials properly didn’t wait — they sent in everyone available after the caller reported mass casualties in a laboratory.

These men and women didn’t hesitate to do what they had been trained to do.

Thank God, the call was a hoax. There was no shooter, no casualties. Still, the area was locked down for some time; students, faculty and staff were inconvenienced, kept from doing the work they needed to do.

And, perhaps hundreds of first responders were tied up, unable to respond to real crises if they arose.

It turns out similar calls were made to Baylor University, Collin College Plano Campus, Texas Wesleyan University Corpus Christi’s Del Man College and the Galen College of Nursing School in San Antonio.

Law enforcement officials are confident that all the calls were made by the same person, for reasons known only to him or, perhaps, her.

We hope law enforcement is successful in identifying and capturing the person who made those calls. Whoever it was tied up thousands of first responders and put so many people in danger in a real emergency.

Was the caller out to do just that? Was it an ego trip? A dare? As this is written, we don’t know. Perhaps we never will. In fact, we can’t fathom what would drive someone to be so thoughtless, so careless, so craven.

We shouldn’t hesitate to call for help when it is needed, but we must be sure the call is legitimate, that assistance is required.

Joke calls are no joke. They hurt people and delay help where it really is needed.

We thank our first responders and we ask God’s blessings on all of them.