Support the Food for Families drive

Perhaps by now the last of the Thanksgiving turkey has been consumed, the Black Friday sale items have been hidden away, the out-of-town family has returned home and everyone is getting ready for Christmas in less than four weeks. For most of us in the Brazos Valley, the holiday season is busy and full — and, above all, good. But not for everyone in this area. In fact, not for a lot of us. For up to one in every five residents of the Brazos Valley, the holidays remain a struggle to find enough food to eat. Hunger doesn’t take a break because of Christmas. Too many of us are food insecure — so many area residents go to bed hungry every night not knowing when and where they will have their next meal. The statistics on hunger are sobering, frightening and concerning. Hunger in America, a study conducted nationwide in 2014 — well before the COVID-19 pandemic drove numbers up — showed that one in five residents of this area are food insecure. More than 50 percent of the children of the Brazos Valley and almost one-third of our senior citizens comprise a large part of this number. What do these statistics mean? The 2014 study shows that 92% of the food insecure had to choose between food and medical care, 90% had to choose between food and utilities, 85% had to choose between food and transportation and 51% had to choose between food and housing. Many of the food insecure deal with high blood pressure, diabetes and other health issues. To cope, they buy the cheapest, most unhealthy food available or they water down their food and drink or they sell or pawn what little they may have left. The food insecurity numbers vary by county in the Brazos Valley: Brazos County, 20.3%; Burleson County, 16.1%; Grimes County, 17.6%; Madison County, 17.4%; Milam County, 16.8%; Robertson County, 17.5%; and Washington County, 16.9%. Thankfully here in the Brazos Valley, we have the Brazos Valley Food Bank working day in and day out to keep hunger at bay as much as possible. The food bank distributes more than 7 million pounds of food a year, which helps mightily but still doesn’t end the food insecurity so many of us face. The Brazos Valley Food Bank relies on the well-known generosity of the residents of this area to donate food and money which can be leveraged to by copious amounts of food — although not as much as before the pandemic. As great as the need for the food bank’s services was, the pandemic has increased the number of people needing food. That’s where we all come in. Theresa Mangapora, executive director of the Brazos Valley Food Bank, said, “The pandemic impacted everyone’s lives. For most, life is getting back to ‘normal.’ But for many, security is still far from reach. “Why? For some, the person who worked in the family passed away from COVID. This fundamentally changed the lives of many, many families. “Some families are still dealing with the lingering effects of COVID — long haul symptoms, depleted savings, different jobs with different wages, etc.” On Wednesday, our good friends at KBTX-TV will host their annual Food for Families food drive. It is a massive undertaking, one which KBTX has honed over more than a quarter century. From 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, area residents can drive through the Brazos Center or one of six area locations to drop off food and money contributions. The area donation centers are Washington County Expo in Brenham — a new location this year — St. Mary’s Church Hall in Caldwell, Pridgeon Community Center in Franklin, the beautifully restored Hearne Train Depot in Hearne, Sonshine Center in Madisonville and Citizens State Bank in Navasota. People also may donate online at KBTX.com. Please know that all the donations remain in the county in which they are made. Thus, donations made in Grimes County, say, remain in Grimes County to help the people there, and so on. “Food is a basic necessity,” Mangapora said, “Having it means the difference between better health, improved learning, more strength and better job performance. “Not having it means stress, anxiety, headache and stomach aches, fatigue, illness, behavioral issues, distractions from learning and frailty for seniors.” Mangapora is grateful for the the people who have helped the food bank through the pandemic. She said donating on Wednesday will allow area residents to “give each other grace.” She said, “You do not know what someone is going through. Don’t make assumptions that someone who needs a helping hand is not working, not trying, not suffering.” Last year, Food for Families collected 123,208 pounds of food and a record $248,697.81 in monetary donations. Lori Bruffett, vice president and general manager of KBTX, said the goal this year is one dollar more and one pound more than last year. Bruffett said, “Our goal at KBTX is to provide the message of the need and provide donation points to help stock the shelves at the Brazos Valley Food Bank and the pantries they supply in these counties. “This is truly a community effort and we are grateful for all the businesses and volunteers who help during the KBTX Food For Families Food Drive.” Members of the KBTX family and a host of volunteers will be at the seven Food for Families locations to unload the food from your car and accept your monetary donations. In addition, KBTX on-air personalities will broadcast live from the various locations throughout the day. Of course, this is a marvelous and important event for the food insecure, but it also can be a wonderful teaching moment for your children. Take them shopping and let them pick out items to donate. And then, take them with you so they can see how important giving back to the community and its residents is. Mangapora noted that both the administrations of Donald Trump and Joe Biden have helped Americans get through the pandemic. “But right now, the maximization and boosting of SNAP benefits ended Sept. 31. Rent moratorium is over. Unemployment benefits are drying up. Child Tax Credit may not be extended. “Without this safety net, the food pantries that the Brazos Valley Food Bank supports are starting to see the need once again increase. Mangapora said, “Just because someone needs help putting food on the table does not mean that they or someone in their household is not working. The Brazos Valley has always had under-employment. And, minimum wage is still $7.25 an hour. “Remember, gasoline and food prices are at an all-time high.” Mangapora said that during the pandemic through today, the demand for food has increased dramatically, but donations to the Brazos Valley Food Bank are down. This is a trend we must reverse. She said since the pandemic began in March 2020, “So many norms have shifted in our work. Most of our food used to be donated from the public. Since the pandemic started, food drives from the public have been at an all-time low. “We need more food donated from the public, and we need staple items: canned vegetables, canned fruits and canned proteins — meats, beans, etc. “We are having to purchase much more food. What we are purchasing is what we can access. Our racks do not have the variety of items [they] once did because of supply chain issues. “Prices for food banks to purchase food [are] not as low as pre-pandemic. It costs the Brazos Valley Food Bank a lot more to purchase food than it once did.” This is a chance for all of us to share God’s love with each other. Please donate to Wednesday’s Food for Families drive. The people receiving your generosity will have a brighter holiday season — and you will feel the joy of Christmas in the best way possible.