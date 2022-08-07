Stop listening to conspiracy claims

No one should have been surprised when a jury on Thursday ordered far-right radio host and conspiracy guru Alex Jones to pay $4.1 million to the parents of one of the victims of the terrible Sandy Hook school shooting on Dec. 14, 2012, in Newtown, Connecticut.

On Friday, the jury awarded $45.2 million in punitive damages to Scarlett Lewis and Neil Heslin, parents of Jesse Lewis, one of the victims of the Newtown massacre. Prior to Thursday’s verdict, Jones had been ordered to pay $1.5 million to the pair.

Whether Lewis and Heslin will receive any money is unknown. After taking millions of dollars out of his company over the years, Jones has declared bankruptcy.

Other parents of the murdered children have filed suit against Jones in Connecticut.

For years, Jones had been saying that the shooting that took 20 beautiful first-graders and six adults was a hoax, a fraud perpetuated on a gullible American public.

There was no shooting, Jones repeated loudly and often. The victims were “crisis actors” paid to pose as dead children. Their “parents,” he said, were actors, too.

How cruel. How awful it must be for a parent to lose a child to violence and then have some yahoo in Austin spouting gibberish that that child never existed.

Most people — thankfully — understood that the real hoax was Jones’ bizarre claim.

Sadly, though, millions of misguided, uninformed Americans believed Jones — and, no doubt, many still do.

Why? Why in the world?

In his trial last week, Jones said he and his followers simply had doubts, and many questions about the shooting. Questions are fine. Many of us have doubts about a wide variety of subjects. Most of those doubts are legitimate and deserve exploration.

But there should be no doubt about things such as Americans walking on the moon or the death of John F. Kennedy. No, Kennedy is not living in a convalescent home in upstate Michigan with Elvis and Marilyn Monroe. And, no, JFK Jr. was not going to lead the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Many of us believe that Lee Harvey Oswald alone assassinated President Kennedy from the sixth floor window of the Texas School Book Depository. There still are people who are convinced Oswald did not act alone and, despite all evidence to the contrary, that there was a shooter on the grassy knoll.

That’s OK, but at least even they don’t deny that JFK was murdered in Dealey Plaza.

Jones denied that the Newtown shooting ever happened. That is far different — far more dastardly.

What’s worse, for the past decade, quite a few of Jones’ followers have been harassing the Newtown parents, in some cases threatening their lives. Despicable.

We’ve never understood why so many people are so paranoid, so convinced that our government is lying, is hiding the truth about so many things.

Of course, there are many in the government who would prefer that we not learn about certain topics, but eventually, we believe, everything comes out, not in a way that our government might like.

One of the most persistent conspiracy theories — one that has been denied by all evidence — is that President Donald Trump easily won the 2020 election.

He did not. The winner, Joe Biden, received 81.2 million votes — 51.3%; Trump received 74.2 million — 46.9%.

On Jan. 6, 2021, as Vice President Mike Pence was attempting to carry out his constitutional duties, a crowd egged on by Trump tried to stop the count of the Electoral College by storming the Capitol, threatening lives, injuring numerous police officers and, it is clear, trying to overturn our constitutional government.

After the riot had been quelled, Pence and the Senate returned to complete the count, giving Biden 306 votes to Trump’s 232.

We’ll save our great disappointment in President Biden for another time, but he did win, and he won in a free, fair election.

Almost from the time the polls closed on Election Day, President Trump spread his belief that the election was fraught with chicanery and outright fraud — that he easily had won.

Despite recounts and probes, election officials — Republican and Democrat — found no evidence of significant voter fraud.

Yet that hasn’t stopped the former president, who continues to spread what has been termed the Big Lie that he really won in 2020. Sadly, many of his millions of followers believe him. And, in recent races, election-deniers, goaded by Trump, have won primaries across the country.

The evidence those supporters have presented to back their claims has crumbled under the weight of the truth.

Now, the only evidence of fraud they have is the spurious claims of the deluded former president.

Adherence to the numerous conspiracies alive in this great country is damaging, not only to those who believe them, but to all of us who trust in the future of America.

People don’t have to accept the word of the government, but at some point, they have to accept the evidence.

Otherwise, we all will be trapped in a quagmire of delusion.