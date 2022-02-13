So thankful for everyone who helps with voting

On Saturday, The Eagle Opinion page completed its look at contested Brazos County candidates in the March 1 Republican and Democratic primaries.
We hope voters took the time to read the informative answers provided by the candidates and will use them, along with news stories, campaign ads and flyers and recommendations from friends and co-workers to make a decision on whom to vote for.
Remember, voters may cast a ballot in either party primary, but not both. Winners of the primaries will appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. At that time, you may vote for any candidate on the ballot, despite party label.
We want to thank everyone involved in the primaries and general election.
Of course, the candidates deserve thanks for putting their names on the ballot. It takes a lot of courage to put yourself out there and suffer criticism that comes with being a candidate.
Their families deserve thanks, too, for they give so much.
Candidates must have their egos in check and must be willing to commit the enormous amount of time it takes to run a successful campaign. Between campaign appearances, candidate forums, events and questionnaires, there never is enough time in the day.
And then there is the money — lots and lots of money. Many candidates contribute heavily to their campaign and also ask their friends for financial support.
And we have to thank the friends who donate money, spend hours filling out cards to be mailed out and helping develop campaign strategy.
Of course, the thanks don’t stop there. Brazos County Election Administrator Trudy Hancock and her staff put in long hours to make sure elections run smoothly, and here in Brazos County, they usually do.
There are a myriad of details that must be attended to, and Hancock is a master of them.
On Election Day, a host of wonderful volunteers staff the polling places, keeping everything running as smoothly as possible. Some of them have been doing so for many years. They deserve our gratitude.
And then, perhaps the most important people should be thanked. They, of course, are the voters, the people who care so much about our democracy that they willingly stand in lines, rain or shine, to make their choices known.
To be a good voter, we must study the issues, learn about the candidates and then cast an informed ballot.
Nothing is more critical to this nation than full and fair elections — something we have in abundance.
Early voting begins Monday and continues through Feb. 25, with a break on Feb. 21 for Presidents’ Day.
In Texas, any registered voter may cast an early ballot — no reason needed. Hancock has scheduled plenty of hours during the next two weeks, so there is no reason not to cast an early ballot.
Here are the hours and locations for early voting:
Hours for early votingFeb. 14 through Feb. 18, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Feb. 19, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Feb. 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Feb. 22 through Feb. 25, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Polls are closed Feb. 21 for Presidents Day.
Early voting locationsBrazos County Election Administrator Office, 300 East Wm. J. Bryan Parkway, Suite 100, Bryan
Galilee Baptist Church, 804 N. Logan Ave., Bryan
College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility, 1603 Graham Road
Memorial Student Center-Room L526, Texas A&M University campus
The last day to receive an application for voting by mail is 5 p.m. Friday. Applications for the voter to fill out and return are available from the Brazos County clerk or the voter can write a letter stating his or her name, local address, address where they are, reason why they’re voting absentee, and party preference. It must include the voter’s signature.
The voter can fax from out of county or mail it to: Brazos County Elections Administrator Office, 300 E. Wm. J. Bryan Parkway, Ste 100, Bryan, TX 77803
For more information, go to brazosvotes.org.
For information on statewide and districtwide candidates, go to the League of Women Voters of Texas guide at vote411.org.