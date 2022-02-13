So thankful for everyone who helps with voting

And then there is the money — lots and lots of money. Many candidates contribute heavily to their campaign and also ask their friends for financial support.

And we have to thank the friends who donate money, spend hours filling out cards to be mailed out and helping develop campaign strategy.

Of course, the thanks don’t stop there. Brazos County Election Administrator Trudy Hancock and her staff put in long hours to make sure elections run smoothly, and here in Brazos County, they usually do.

There are a myriad of details that must be attended to, and Hancock is a master of them.

On Election Day, a host of wonderful volunteers staff the polling places, keeping everything running as smoothly as possible. Some of them have been doing so for many years. They deserve our gratitude.

And then, perhaps the most important people should be thanked. They, of course, are the voters, the people who care so much about our democracy that they willingly stand in lines, rain or shine, to make their choices known.

To be a good voter, we must study the issues, learn about the candidates and then cast an informed ballot.