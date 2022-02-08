Slocum questions

What are the three biggest problems facing Texas in the 2023 legislative session and how would you address them? 250 words
Texas is one of the best states in the country to get a good education, raise a family, get a well paying job, or start a business. It’s the reason we have seen and will continue to see so much growth. We champion values that raise good and honest kids, while other states cancel them.
The Brazos Valley, in particular, is a special place. I want to go to Austin to ensure we keep it that way, but we do face some challenges. I believe the 14th district needs new leadership to ensure we can bring 21st century jobs and business to Bryan/College Station instead of Austin, to strengthen our economy. Our cost and quality of living here is unparalleled and when our kids graduate from high school or Texas A&M they should have opportunities to stay here in Aggieland. I have the business acumen and relationships from around the country to work to get this done.
We are facing an invasion on our southern border. The federal government under the current administration has failed on this issue. If the federal government will not stand up, we need legislation that will deter and prevent illegal immigrants from coming here while also focusing on dismantling human trafficking networks in our state to stop this problem.
Finally, we need to keep our taxes low. Folks are moving here from around the country because they can live a better life without being overtaxed. We need to make sure that never changes because Texas has always
Should Texas accept additional federal Medicaid funds? Why or why not? 150 words
Helping the most vulnerable members of our society is something we should be really focused on, and that is Medicaid‘s intention, but not necessarily what it does. Doctors don’t want to accept Medicaid patients because the program is mismanaged, which means you would be adding a bunch of money and further exacerbate the problem with lines much longer than before. If we allowed folks who are eligible for Medicaid benefits to pick and visit their primary care doctor and then follow up with referred specialists, and doctors were paid on time, the program would be much better. Lines would be reduced and better doctors would participate. That is not the case, and I will not support additional federal tax dollars to be wasted until the program is reformed.
How do we ensure that every eligible Texan can vote? 150 words
First, we need to protect our elections and ensure there is zero fraud or interference. If you are a U.S. citizen over the age of 18, legally residing in the state of Texas with a valid photo ID, you are able to vote. Further, if you are over the age of 65, are sick, absent from the county during early voting and Election Day, or expecting to give birth you can receive a ballot by mail. We are not California where everyone gets a ballot by mail. This opens the system up to fraud and abuse. I believe it is not too much to ask for voters to have a photo ID and find an appropriate time to go and vote during the two weeks of early voting or on Election Day to ensure our elections are protected.