Slocum questions

Finally, we need to keep our taxes low. Folks are moving here from around the country because they can live a better life without being overtaxed. We need to make sure that never changes because Texas has always

Should Texas accept additional federal Medicaid funds? Why or why not? 150 words

Helping the most vulnerable members of our society is something we should be really focused on, and that is Medicaid‘s intention, but not necessarily what it does. Doctors don’t want to accept Medicaid patients because the program is mismanaged, which means you would be adding a bunch of money and further exacerbate the problem with lines much longer than before. If we allowed folks who are eligible for Medicaid benefits to pick and visit their primary care doctor and then follow up with referred specialists, and doctors were paid on time, the program would be much better. Lines would be reduced and better doctors would participate. That is not the case, and I will not support additional federal tax dollars to be wasted until the program is reformed.

How do we ensure that every eligible Texan can vote? 150 words

First, we need to protect our elections and ensure there is zero fraud or interference. If you are a U.S. citizen over the age of 18, legally residing in the state of Texas with a valid photo ID, you are able to vote. Further, if you are over the age of 65, are sick, absent from the county during early voting and Election Day, or expecting to give birth you can receive a ballot by mail. We are not California where everyone gets a ballot by mail. This opens the system up to fraud and abuse. I believe it is not too much to ask for voters to have a photo ID and find an appropriate time to go and vote during the two weeks of early voting or on Election Day to ensure our elections are protected.