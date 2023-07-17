Texas A&M University has given itself a black eye in an embarrassing one-two punch that continues to fester.

A&M received well-deserved praise in June when officials announced that Kathleen McElroy, a member of the Aggie class of 1981, would take over as head of the newly revived journalism program.

Many hailed the appointment as a brilliant hire, one that would serve future Aggie journalists well in the coming decades.

McElroy certainly has an impressive résumé, earning a Bachelor of Arts in broadcast journalism from A&M, a Master of Arts from New York University, with a focus on race and media, and a Ph.D. from The University of Texas, where she currently is a tenured professor in the School of Journalism and Media.

Of course, A&M wouldn’t have to have a revised journalism program if it hadn’t killed its journalism department in 2004. Couldn’t have all those Aggie journalism graduates asking tough questions government doesn’t want to answer.

Given that, the appointment of McElroy seemed a coup by many observers, both former students and outsiders. Her almost 30 years as a professional journalist include a lengthy stay at The New York Times, where she served at various times as associate managing editor, dining editor, deputy sports editor and deputy editor of the website — the latter a critical position as newspapers move more and more into online journalism. She also worked for all-sports daily The National, Newsday, the Austin American-Statesman and, for a period, The Eagle of Bryan and College Station.

All that experience would be important as the A&M journalism program takes root.

McElroy was hired before the Texas Legislature outlawed the use of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in university hirings — although there is bountiful evidence she was chosen based on her abilities, talents and background, not on gender or race.

McElroy has not said race is a factor in her treatment by A&M, but many others believe it is.

According to her original offer with A&M that she signed on June 13, McElroy was to become a tenured Director of Journalism starting Aug. 1.

But while many people on campus and throughout the Aggie and journalism communities praised her appointment, many others apparently were unhappy, possibly because she is an assertive woman or, more likely, Black.

A&M long fought admission of women, Blacks and members of the LGBT+ community, sometimes going to court to keep the campus “pure.” It still is not particularly accommodating to Black, brown and gay students and faculty, despite proclamations of wanting to be more “inclusive.”

As the fanfare over McElroy’s appointment began to settle down, A&M officials approached the putative journalism head with changes they said needed to be made. Instead of a tenured position, which would require approval by The A&M System regents, A&M now was offering her a multiyear position as a professor of practice, without tenure, a post that wouldn’t need regents’ approval.

McElroy said she agreed to the change, but a revised offer never was signed. Then, little more than a week ago, the A&M officials came back, and reduced their offer to only one year, saying they were sure McElroy would agree.

Wisely, she did not. What an affront to such a talented, experienced journalist. McElroy announced she would remain at UT, where she obviously has been treated better, with the respect she so clearly deserves — and where she was director of the School of Journalism and Media from 2018 to 2022.

Why the change of heart by A&M?

Clearly, A&M officials were contacted by people opposed to McElroy’s appointment, led by The Rudder Association, a group of former students, students, faculty, staff and friends of Aggies, which described itself as “a small group dedicated to a powerful idea: That Texas A&M should be leading higher education towards a culture of merit, individual inclusion and a unity of spirit and away from the morass of identity politics known on our campuses as DEI.”

A statement from The Rudder Association — Gen. Earl Rudder, who pioneered admission of women as students when he was A&M president on the 1960s, must be so ashamed — said members questioned “hiring a leader who believes in filtering out ‘illegitimate’ views,” which, the association said, “has contributed to the current crisis of trust in the media.”

“TRA believes that a department head should embrace the egalitarian and merit-based traditions that characterize Texas A&M’s values rather than the divisive ideology of identity politics,” the association said.

“TRA believes that if Texas A&M is to establish a journalism program, it should strive to appoint a leader who is committed to restoring America’s trust in the profession.”

Apparently one who is not black and preferably not female.

Sadly, A&M officials listened to The Rudder Association and others and backtracked on their offer to McElroy.

The Texas A&M Faculty Senate sent a letter to Chancellor John Sharp and President M. Katherine Banks, saying, “The negative coverage of the issue this week in statewide and national media, including the impression of serious impact to academic freedom and to our continuing efforts at TAMU to be welcoming to all, has severely affected our national reputation and threatens our ability to attract and retain the quality of outstanding faculty necessary for Texas A&M to remain a premier Association of American Universities institution into the future.”

Interestingly, the renewed A&M journalism program must be approved by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, which meets in Austin later this month. How this controversy affect that approval is anybody’s guess.

Dan Rather, former CBS News anchor and graduate of Sam Houston State University, wrote, “Unfortunately, this is Texas today, and too much of America. Texas Governor Greg Abbott and other red state governments have made laws targeting diversity, equity, and inclusion instruction and programs at state universities and public schools. It’s all under the banner of ‘anti-woke,’ never mind few can explain what that even means with any semblance of intellectual coherence.

“One of the critics of Dr. McElroy’s appointment was Dr. Matthew Poling, who heads a conservative A&M alumni group. ‘We felt she wasn’t a good fit,’ he told The New York Times. ‘I think identity politics have done a lot of damage to our country, and the manifestation of that on campus, the D.E.I. ideology, has done damage to our culture at A&M.’

“Identity politics???? What could be more identity politics than forcing out a qualified candidate because of her race and gender and the fact she worked for one of the most prestigious news organizations in the world? This is brazen hypocrisy fortified by shameless privilege. And that’s the entire point. You hear a lot about free speech on the right, but it is a cynical smokescreen for just this type of abuse.

“Journalism is about getting as close to the truth as is humanly possible. And a core truth about our beloved country, its history and its current incarnation, is injustice around race. It is an undercurrent of many issues on which journalists are called to report, from the economy, to education, to our criminal justice system, to health care, to voting rights. We need reporters who understand that. That is part of what needs to be taught.

“Dr. McElroy was hired to revive a defunct program. She was celebrated by her new employer and her peers as a passionate and effective leader. She is just the type of person we need inspiring young journalists to enter a fraught industry. She has the experience. And the credentials. But in the end, they weren’t enough. Or perhaps more accurately, they were too much.”

Ronnie Crocker, a proud Aggie graduate who covered A&M so well during his tenure at The Eagle, wrote in a letter to The Houston Chronicle, “My social media feed lit up with an all-too-rare burst of positivity last month when Texas A&M University announced the hiring of Kathleen McElroy to lead a long-overdue revival of the Aggie journalism department. Friends and colleagues raved about her professional accomplishments and cheered the return of an alum to lead the program we hold so dear. ...

“McElroy’s early newspaper career, like my own, included a stint at the scrappy Bryan-College Station Eagle. The folks in my timeline who do know her — folks I respect and trust — were confident she was an excellent pick. I take them at their word, and I respect the fact that she passed the academic vetting process. ...

“This is a sorry episode on many levels,” said Crocker, former editor of The Beaumont Enterprise.

“First, there is the public humiliation of a distinguished professional. Media bashing is an established political tactic, but a smear campaign against an individual should be denounced by anyone who pays even lip service to the notion of Aggie core values. Those of us who take to heart those values — loyalty, integrity, excellence, leadership, selfless service and respect — should condemn it loudly.

“For A&M, the resurrection of a vital journalism program should be celebrated by more than just j-school alums like me. It needs to be a priority for any major institution. If you want Aggie values better reflected in the media, let’s get more Aggies into the media. If you want to be part of the conversation, one must, you know, join the conversation. Scaring off a qualified, high-profile candidate will make it harder to find someone to lead this mission.

“Of broader concern is the specter of political interference in academic decision-making. I’ve seen nothing to indicate the A&M administration was seeking anything more than an experienced leader to restart journalism instruction in a place where it had lain fallow for far too long. If McElroy’s writing and research has explored ways to broaden journalism’s reach to better serve traditionally overlooked groups, I’d say that makes her relevant for the times. What university, business, religion or other social group is not invested in these matters? The discussions should be welcomed on our journey toward more-perfect-union status.”

As this is written, McElroy’s lawyer — who parted association with McElroy by Monday — and A&M officials are reported to be trying to reach an accord to allow McElroy to come to A&M.

Let’s hope they fail. A&M doesn’t deserve her.