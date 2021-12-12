Schools, police acted appropriately

On Thursday, the day of the threatened shootings, law enforcement put extra officers in all four schools to provide immediate response in case the threats were real.

Thank God they weren’t.

Too often when there has been an awful school shooting — and every school shooting is awful, to be sure — we here reports of similar threats that went unheeded because no one took them seriously.

But each such threat must — absolutely must — be taken seriously. If students see such a threat pop up on their social media, it is imperative they alert their teachers or other school officials or their parents or law enforcement — better yet, all of the above — and let them take it from there.

Staying silent is not a valid option. It is better to find out the threats are false than to learn, tragically, that they are real.

Now, Bryan police are trying to track down who posted the threats to the four schools. When they find him — or, unlikely, her — police can ascertain the motive for the postings. Was it a joke? Did the poster have real intentions that weren’t carried out? Is he a continuing threat to our children in school?