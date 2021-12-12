Schools, police acted appropriately

Wegot lucky on Thursday when there was no violence at Bryan High School, Rudder High School, Rayburn Middle School or Davila Middle School.
There had been threats of violence at one or more of the schools, but thankfully the day went peacefully.
In actuality, there was no luck involved. School and law enforcement officials acted swiftly and positively to make sure nothing happened.
The threats were posted on social media and the school district and police department were pretty sure they were a hoax, perhaps spurred on by the shootings last month in Oxford Township, Michigan.
Perhaps such postings happen more than we know, but they never can be ignored or taken lightly. Police and school officials in Bryan did not do that.
Principals at the four Bryan schools sent out automated phone messages to parents of the students in their schools. Getting such “official” information sure is better than listening to rumors their children might bring home.
Wednesday night, Bryan police tweeted that the department didn’t believe the threats were credible, but that it was taking them seriously.
That is exactly what should have been done.
On Thursday, the day of the threatened shootings, law enforcement put extra officers in all four schools to provide immediate response in case the threats were real.
Thank God they weren’t.
Too often when there has been an awful school shooting — and every school shooting is awful, to be sure — we here reports of similar threats that went unheeded because no one took them seriously.
But each such threat must — absolutely must — be taken seriously. If students see such a threat pop up on their social media, it is imperative they alert their teachers or other school officials or their parents or law enforcement — better yet, all of the above — and let them take it from there.
Staying silent is not a valid option. It is better to find out the threats are false than to learn, tragically, that they are real.
Now, Bryan police are trying to track down who posted the threats to the four schools. When they find him — or, unlikely, her — police can ascertain the motive for the postings. Was it a joke? Did the poster have real intentions that weren’t carried out? Is he a continuing threat to our children in school?
Charges of making a terroristic threat could be brought against the poster.
Sadly, times have changed for our students. When we were younger — much younger in some cases — school threats included being beaten up on the school playground or a false fire alarm turned in to get out of a test.
Back then, students didn’t need active shooter drills, didn’t have to learn how to barricade themselves to avoid being shot.
Now, though, schools across the country must prepare their students for the unthinkable.
We are so glad our students didn’t have to use such training to stay safe on Thursday.
We say a grateful thanks to proactive school officials and to law enforcement for taking the threats against our students seriously and acting appropriately.
Our children are safe — this time. Lessons were learned and we hope the school and police responses are not needed again.
Students should feel — and be — safe when they go to class.
With the help of God, and the entire community, they will be.