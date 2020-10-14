Return John Raney to the Texas House

The race for state representative for District 14 took an unexpected turn this year: Suddenly, it is competitive, which hasn’t been the case in quite a while.

For nine years now, Republican John Raney has represented District 14, which includes most of College Station and Bryan. Standing in the way of Raney’s reelection is Democrat Janet Dudding, who brings a lifetime of experience to her passionate bid for the District 14 seat.

The race certainly will make for an interesting — and perhaps tense — Election Night on Nov. 3.

Raney came to Bryan in 1960, graduating from Stephen F. Austin High School in 1965. While still a student at Texas A&M University, Raney founded Texas Aggieland Bookstore, which has employed countless Aggie students over the years. When no one else thought that the Republican Party could gain a hold in Brazos County in the 1970s, Raney believed. Step-by-step, brick-by-brick, Raney built his party, uniting with Republican women to turn Brazos County red.

In December 2011, Raney was elected to the Texas House in a special election to replace state Rep. Fred Brown, who had resigned. Since then, Raney has faced earnest, if not particularly strong, opposition from Democrats and even a Libertarian.