Remember to vote in Tuesday's party runoffs

In the past few months, complaints have been made, lawsuits have been filed and many people are unhappy over election laws and redistricting maps many say are designed to dilute the opportunity of the people to choose their leaders.

Many of the fears expressed around the country are justified. Some people do all they can to keep others with different views from voting.

But the biggest obstacle to voting in America is apathy. Too many people can’t be othered to go to the polls.

Perhaps some of them are elderly or infirm, with no easy way to get to the polls. But, election officials around the country offer voting by mail for those who will be away on Election Day or who can’t get to the polls.

Sure, you have to ask for a mail-in ballot, fill it out and provide the required information — something many Texans either ignore or can’t be bothered to provide. But it still is a convenient way to vote.

Perhaps you will be out of town on Election Day. Yet, that excuse fails in the face of days or even weeks of early voting. Here in Brazos County, Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock and her capable crew provide several locations and extended hours each election to make early voting as convenient as possible.

Maybe some people feel they don’t know enough to cast an informed ballot. That’s seem a stretch with all the news stories in The Eagle and elsewhere, the ads, mailings, the candidate forums, and the chatter from friends and co-workers.

Information is all around us and it might take a little effort to access it. Very little effort.

But perhaps the biggest impediment to voting is that far too many of us think that it just doesn’t matter. That mindset is a danger to democracy and is too easy to prove wrong.

After President Donald Trump had the opportunity to appoint three conservative justices to the Supreme Court — to the delight of many, many Americans — supporters of the right to choose realized they should have worked harder to get more people to the polls.

There are many, many issues that rise or fall based on the people elected to office. The economy, the environment, the military, education, immigration, public safety, health care and so many other issues depend on who is in charge. Well, maybe not immigration because no one, Democratic or Republican, seems to be able or willing to do anything except talk and point fingers.

The fact is, every vote matters. Just look at the Republican Senate primary in Pennsylvania last week. Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick are locked in a virtual tie that may require a recount to settle. A few more votes for one or the other might have produced a clear winner.

Here at home, Texans will — or at least can — go to the polls to make the final decision on who will be on the November general election ballot. The choices matter.

Locally, Republican voters will decide who the GOP candidates for District 12 state representative, for county clerk, for county commissioner will be. They also will select candidates to attorney general, commissioner of the General Land Office and for Railroad commissioner will be.

Democratic voters will decide who will be on the November ballot for Precinct 4 county commissioner and Precinct 4 justice of the peace, as well as for lieutenant governor, attorney general, commissioner of the General Land Office and comptroller.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, so you can vote before or after work.

Voters may vote at any of the eight polling places: Brazos Center, Brazos County Elections Administration Office, College Station Hall — a chance to see the brand new facility — Bryan Ballroom, College Station Meeting and Training Facility, Arena Hall, Wellborn Baptist Church and Texas A&M College of Medicine.

Remember to take your picture ID.

And, remember, too, that your vote matters.

Please take the few minutes to cast a ballot on Tuesday. You’ll thank yourself in the months and years to come.