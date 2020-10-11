Recommendations in contested College Station City Council races

Councilman Bob Brick vs. Jason Cornelius — This race may well be the toughest for College Station voters to decide. Brick is finishing up his first three-year term and has done a fine job. If re-elected to this two-year term, he would be term-limited from running again.

His opponent, Jason Cornelius, is perhaps the most prepared challenger to an incumbent council member we’re seen in a long, long time. He has been active in the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce for many years and has volunteered for some of the most vital nonprofits in Brazos County.

Brick said he tries to do what he thinks is best for the city, and his solid record on the council shows his instincts are good. He said the city needs to pursue nature tourism in addition to its efforts to attract tourists in general. He points to the diversity of Lick Creek Park as a draw for birders and others interested in nature. Brick said the city needs to diversify its economy, as the past seven months of the pandemic has shown.

Brick said his years in the wildlife and fisheries department at Texas A&M keeps him attuned to the needs of the students, an important constituency of the council.