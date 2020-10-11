Recommendations in contested Bryan City Council races

The end is in sight. Election Day — Nov. 3 — is little more than three weeks away — and an extended early voting period starts on Tuesday.

While much of the attention this election season has been on the heated race for president, there are numerous positions up for vote on Bryan and College Station councils and school boards. These races are no less important than those at the top of the ballot, and the decisions made by the winners of these races may have more effect on our lives than those made by the president.

This year, there is no straight-party voting, although were it available, it would not affect these nonpartisan races.

The Eagle Editorial Board has a long history of interviewing local candidates in contested races, and this year was no exception. Because of the coronavirus restrictions, this election’s interviews were conducted via Zoom, and each lasted 30 minutes.

Five of seven Bryan City Council members are elected from single member districts. Candidates wishing to represent the district must live within the district, and only voters living in the district may vote in that race.