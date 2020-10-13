Recommendations in Bryan school board election

The Eagle recommends a vote to keep Julie Harlin in Place 2 on the Bryan school board.

Place 6

Deidra Davis vs. Trustee David Stasny — Stasny has been a Bryan school board member for more than 30 years and, by all accounts, has done a good job. He said, “I haven’t run out of ideas.”

In addition to his three decades on the Bryan board, Stasny served eight years on the advisory committee for the State Association of School Boards. Stasny also serves on the city-school coalition board, which meets monthly. He said he is pleased with the job Whitbeck is doing, saying, “We need to keep her on board.”

Stasny said he is pleased with the Bryan district’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, although he would require masks in school, starting at the kindergarten level. On Sept. 28, the Bryan school district began requiring masks for students in all grades, including pre-kindergarten through second grade, which had been exempt from the requirement prior to that date.

Davis moved to Bryan in 2017, along with numerous members of her church. She likes the “great diversity” of the community. She said the schools, the city, the workforce and the churches should have a plan in place on how to deal with another pandemic, should one come.