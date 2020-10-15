Recommendations in Brazos County contested elections

Brazos County Commissioner, Precinct 2 (unexpired term)

Russ Ford, Republican vs. Jane Sherman, Democrat — Sherman has lived here most of her life and has spent most of her adult years after college at the University of California at Berkeley working with nonprofits. Most recently, she has been handling marketing for Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity. She also spent two years as a missionary to Venezuela.

“I find myself drawn to the message of reconciliation,” Sherman said. “I tend to lean into a conflict.”

Health care and the justice system are areas of particular interest to Sherman. She asked, “Do we need another court?”

She praised community leaders for their initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but said after that, “they dragged their feet.”

Ford moved from Waco to Brazos County in 1978 to attend Texas A&M.

He said he is concerned about the county’s rural roads and bridges, our court system and health department, saying now was not the time for commissioners’ actions to cut the health department budget, as happened last month.