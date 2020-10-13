Recommendation in College Station school board election

Voters in the College Station school district face two races for the board of trustees, but only one of them is contested.

Geralyn Nolan is unopposed in her Place 7 reelection bid. In Place 6, Thomas Hall faces Tammie Preston-Phillips to replace Michael Schaefer.

Despite having place numbers, all College Station school trustees are elected at-large to three-year terms by all the voters in the district.

The Eagle invited Hall and Preston-Phillips to meet with the Editorial Board via Zoom. Each session lasted about 30 minutes.

Today, The Eagle makes its recommendations in the Place 6 race.

Our recommendations are but one source of information voters should consider when going to the polls. Other sources of information could include news stories, campaign ads and mailings, and discussions with family, friends and co-workers.

Here is The Eagle’s recommendation in Place 6, in ballot order:

Place 6