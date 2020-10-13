Recommendation in College Station school board election

Voters in the College Station school district face two races for the board of trustees, but only one of them is contested.
Geralyn Nolan is unopposed in her Place 7 reelection bid. In Place 6, Thomas Hall faces Tammie Preston-Phillips to replace Michael Schaefer.
Despite having place numbers, all College Station school trustees are elected at-large to three-year terms by all the voters in the district.
The Eagle invited Hall and Preston-Phillips to meet with the Editorial Board via Zoom. Each session lasted about 30 minutes.
Today, The Eagle makes its recommendations in the Place 6 race.
Our recommendations are but one source of information voters should consider when going to the polls.
Here is The Eagle’s recommendation in Place 6, in ballot order:
Place 6
Thomas Hall vs. Tammie Preston-Phillips — Preston-Phillips is a native of College Station who holds three degrees, including a doctorate from Texas A&M University. While she says the district generally is doing a good job, it could do better for those students who aren’t planning to attend college. “We need to erase any stigma there is on those students,” she said, adding that the district must ensure that those students are prepared for life and employment after high school.
She is pleased that College Station students are among those attending some classes at Bryan’s new career-tech facility.
Preston-Phillips said she favors more partnerships between the College Station and Bryan school districts and says the College Station schools should make greater use of public/private partnerships.
Hall holds bachelors and masters dgerees from Auburn University. He strongly supports services for special-needs students and favors career-tech education programs. He said the district needs to determine what the goal is for those programs, saying students not going to college need to be ready to go to work when they graduate high school.
He said, “We must make sure we develop and retain good teachers,” adding the district must focus on developing its staff and faculty.
Hall and Preston-Phillips offer College Station school district voters a tough choice. Either one would be an excellent addition to the College Station school board.
Hall, however, seems a little more attuned to the needs of the district.
The Eagle recommends a vote for Thomas Hall for Place 6 on the College Station school board.
