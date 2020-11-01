Recapping The Eagle's recommendations in Tuesday's general election

This amendment would allow him to reject bids of the same amount.

Proposition 2 — Shall Section 5(d) and Section 7(g) of the Bryan City Charter entitled, respectively, “City Council: Terms; Limitation on Consecutive Terms” and “Elections: Staggered Three-Year Terms” be amended so that members of the Bryan City Council have terms of four years, to match terms of Brazos County and College Station officials, and to provide that once two full terms have been served, a Council member must lay out two years unless running for Mayor?

Council members now serve a maximum of two three-year terms. This proposition would change terms to four years. This amendment would eliminate city elections in off years, saving taxpayers about $50,000 per election.

Five council members would continue to be elected by single member districts, with the mayor and a sixth council member elected at-large by all the voters of the city.

Proposition 3 — Shall Section 3 of the Bryan City Charter entitled, “Annexation of Territory” be amended to reflect State legislation enacted in 2019 that severely curtails annexation authority, particularly without the consent of the property owner.

This amendment brings the city charter into compliance with state law, which was changed in 2019.