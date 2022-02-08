Raney questions

Access to quality healthcare is a critically important issue for Brazos County and I believe all citizens deserve to be able to see a doctor when they’re sick. I’m steadfastly opposed to any expansion of Obamacare or other government-run healthcare in Texas, but I still want to make sure our state receives every federal dollar it’s entitled to when it comes to funding our healthcare safety net. President Biden should stop trying to stubbornly impose Obamacare on people who don’t want it and allow Texas the freedom to draw down additional federal dollars to fund our own, Texas-based healthcare solution. That’s why I passed legislation in 2015 to help our local hospitals access more than $25 million in additional federal funds to provide care for Brazos County residents without an increase in taxes or fees.