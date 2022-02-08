Raney questions

What are the three biggest issues facing Texas in the 2023 legislative session and how would you address them? 250 words
With President Biden’s failed, open-border policies creating a record-setting illegal immigration crisis, securing the border needs to be our top priority. That’s why, as a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee, I fought for more than $1.8 billion in funding for new walls, physical barriers, and increased law enforcement along the border.
We also need to support our law enforcement and oppose any liberal efforts to defund the police. This session, I voted to stop large cities like Austin and Houston from defunding the police and will continue to provide the brave men and women of law enforcement with the resources and training they need to keep Texas families safe. That’s why I am honored to be endorsed by the Combined Law Enforcement Association of Texas, Department of Public Safety Officers Association, and Texas Municipal Police Association.
Finally, we need to get serious about lowering property taxes and improving our public schools.
No Texan should feel like they’re being taxed out of their own home. That’s why I worked to cut property taxes by more than $5 billion and fought to increase the standard homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000.
I also worked to pass legislation to direct more money in our public school classrooms (not in administration), raise educational standards, and reduce high-stakes standardized testing. I am proud to be endorsed by Texas American Federation of Teachers, Texas Parent PAC, and Texas State Teachers Association.
Should Texas accept additional federal Medicaid funds? Why or why not? 150 words
Access to quality healthcare is a critically important issue for Brazos County and I believe all citizens deserve to be able to see a doctor when they’re sick. I’m steadfastly opposed to any expansion of Obamacare or other government-run healthcare in Texas, but I still want to make sure our state receives every federal dollar it’s entitled to when it comes to funding our healthcare safety net. President Biden should stop trying to stubbornly impose Obamacare on people who don’t want it and allow Texas the freedom to draw down additional federal dollars to fund our own, Texas-based healthcare solution. That’s why I passed legislation in 2015 to help our local hospitals access more than $25 million in additional federal funds to provide care for Brazos County residents without an increase in taxes or fees.
How do we ensure that every eligible Texan can vote? 150 words
The right to vote is foundational to our democracy and a sacred part of our national identity. The people of Texas deserve to have confidence in the fact that our elections are fair, transparent, and secure. That’s why I voted this session for legislation to permanently secure our elections by making it easier to vote but harder to cheat. We expanded early voting statewide and took a number of common sense steps to verify voter identity and combat potential voter fraud. When it comes to exercising our right to vote, our citizens should have every confidence that they’re participating in a process that’s fair, honest, and free from interference.