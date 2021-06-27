Quiet zone makes Downtown Bryan more attractive

For 154 years, since the founding of the city of Bryan, trains have been an important part of the community. In fact, the budding community was founded because of the coming of the Houston and Texas Central railway, which had reached Millican before the Civil War halted construction.

With the war’s end, construction began again and the first train arrived in Bryan on Aug. 19, 1867 — and Bryan hasn’t been the same since. Almost a decade later, a site south of the fledgling community was chosen as the location for a new public college, in part because of its proximity to the railroad. That railroad allowed Harvey Mitchell to travel between Bryan and Houston so he could make the pledge of land for what has become Texas A&M University. That college required its own place to embark and debark students and others with business at A&M — in other words, a college station.

For nearly a century, trains provided a means of travel for countless residents of the area, to Houston and Dallas and to places beyond. With the arrival of easier air travel and better highways, though, passenger rail service in most of America disappeared.

But trains still play a major role in moving freight between cities and ports, and Bryan still holds to its designation as a railroad town.