Q&A: Margaret Meece, candidate for Brazos County district clerk

Currently, the District Clerk’s Office has adequate personnel. The Office’s inadequacy is lack of a full-time, effective leader. The current District Clerk owns and operates two retail businesses and is routinely absent from the courthouse. Three years ago, our District Clerk’s Office was recognized as one of the best in Texas – efficient, well-run – a premiere office in technological advances. That is no longer the case. As an attorney and former judge, I know when a District Clerk’s office is well run and the serious consequences when it’s not. Due to Brazos County’s population explosion, it is crucial to stay ahead of this growth, its increased future demands, and be recognized as one of the best again. I have the time, knowledge, experience, and dedication this office needs. I will have no other job or business interfering with my elected duties. One job – doing that job right. That’s