Q&A: Krystal Kelly, candidate for Brazos County district clerk

Does the District Clerk’s office have adequate personnel? 150 words
I am committed to ensuring the District Clerk’s office delivers high quality customer service at a low cost to Brazos County taxpayers. While Brazos County is growing, the number of new cases handled by the District Clerk’s office has been relatively flat over the last four years. Under these circumstances, I believe the office can run effectively with the 16 full-time employees allotted in the current budget.
As District Clerk, I will continuously evaluate case filing trends, ensure our staff have the training and resources they need to do their jobs well, efficiently allocate workloads so all filings are handled promptly and proficiently, and keep the office’s budget conservative to save taxpayer’s money.
How secure are records kept by the office, whether actual or online? Does anything more need to be done? 150 words
The District Clerk is responsible for keeping records secure, but I am not aware of any issues with the security of our court filings that would constitute public records that are not otherwise confidential by law to not be accessible to our citizens. I, along with many of our attorneys and citizens have certainly noticed these records are less accessible today than they were four years ago since the current District Clerk took office.
Four years ago, public court filings that were non-confidential by law could be accessed by citizens directly on the Brazos County District Clerk’s website for free. Instead, today, they must use other paid services to access those records, making it needlessly difficult and costly for attorneys, the media, and the public to access court records.
If elected, I will restore the public’s access to public court filings that are non-confidential on the District Clerk’s website.
How efficient and friendly is the staff dealing with the public? Does anything need to change? 150 words
The District Clerk’s office staff are as efficient and friendly as is possible under current leadership. They will thrive with engaged leadership and staff focused on delivering high-quality customer service. I will be in the office consistently and full-time. I will better the experience of the customer—attorneys, litigants, or the public-at-large—when it comes to accessing records, being efficient, and interacting with the Clerk’s office.
I will be fully engaged with running the District Clerk’s office on day one right alongside our staff. I will foster a culture of continuous improvement, from providing the public access to records to improving turnaround times for Orders, Judgements, and Dispositions. I will also work closely with our attorneys, judges, and other stakeholders across the courthouse, to identify other areas of improvement to increase transparency and efficiency. I want our District Clerk’s office to be the best in the state, not stagnant.