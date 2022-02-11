Q&A: Krystal Kelly, candidate for Brazos County district clerk

Four years ago, public court filings that were non-confidential by law could be accessed by citizens directly on the Brazos County District Clerk’s website for free. Instead, today, they must use other paid services to access those records, making it needlessly difficult and costly for attorneys, the media, and the public to access court records.

If elected, I will restore the public’s access to public court filings that are non-confidential on the District Clerk’s website.

How efficient and friendly is the staff dealing with the public? Does anything need to change? 150 words

The District Clerk’s office staff are as efficient and friendly as is possible under current leadership. They will thrive with engaged leadership and staff focused on delivering high-quality customer service. I will be in the office consistently and full-time. I will better the experience of the customer—attorneys, litigants, or the public-at-large—when it comes to accessing records, being efficient, and interacting with the Clerk’s office.

I will be fully engaged with running the District Clerk’s office on day one right alongside our staff. I will foster a culture of continuous improvement, from providing the public access to records to improving turnaround times for Orders, Judgements, and Dispositions. I will also work closely with our attorneys, judges, and other stakeholders across the courthouse, to identify other areas of improvement to increase transparency and efficiency. I want our District Clerk’s office to be the best in the state, not stagnant.