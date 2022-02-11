Q&A: Cristian Villarreal, candidate for Brazos County treasurer

What are the duties of the county treasurer? 150 words

The Treasurer is the chief liaison between the county and the county’s depository bank. The Treasurer is also designated as the County Investment Officer by the Commissioners Court. The office receives and deposits monies from the public and other county offices. It also oversees disbursing funds for expenditures that are approved by the Commissioners Court. These can include vendor payments, payments for the county debt, and juror payments, to name a few. The office also processes payroll and ensures that county employees are paid on time. The Treasurer reconciles the County’s Operating account and several other main accounts. They receive and report Hotel Occupancy tax that includes both County tax and the Kyle Field renovation. The Treasurer also manages Bail Bond Agents’ collateral. As Assistant Chief Deputy, I am currently involved in all these duties in some capacity.

Are Brazos County funds being handled correctly? If not, what would you change? 150 words