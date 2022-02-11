Q&A: Cristian Villarreal, candidate for Brazos County treasurer

What are the duties of the county treasurer? 150 words
The Treasurer is the chief liaison between the county and the county’s depository bank. The Treasurer is also designated as the County Investment Officer by the Commissioners Court. The office receives and deposits monies from the public and other county offices. It also oversees disbursing funds for expenditures that are approved by the Commissioners Court. These can include vendor payments, payments for the county debt, and juror payments, to name a few. The office also processes payroll and ensures that county employees are paid on time. The Treasurer reconciles the County’s Operating account and several other main accounts. They receive and report Hotel Occupancy tax that includes both County tax and the Kyle Field renovation. The Treasurer also manages Bail Bond Agents’ collateral. As Assistant Chief Deputy, I am currently involved in all these duties in some capacity.
Are Brazos County funds being handled correctly? If not, what would you change? 150 words
There are many controls in place between our office and the auditors to ensure county funds are being handled properly. One control is that any disbursement of county monies that occurs must be approved by both offices. This includes payroll, accounts payable, and investments, amongst others. The Treasurer’s Office is also receipting and disbursing monies in a timely manner. Daily, we account for the funds within the county depository and check or verify that they are properly collateralized by the bank. Monthly, the bank accounts that are overseen by the Treasurer’s Office are reconciled to the General Ledger to verify that there are no discrepancies.
I believe that funds are being handled properly, but I would like to see more transparency online from this office that the public can access.
Is the county treasurer’s office investing funds wisely? 150 words
I believe the Treasurer’s Office is investing funds wisely. The county funds will always be invested following the guidelines outlined in the Public Funds Investment Act and our County Investment Policy. The main guidelines we follow are to ensure the safety of the principal investment and funds are liquid as we require them. We then look at what investment could produce the highest yield. Quarterly, our office also sends a report to Commissioners Court to show the amount currently invested and interest earned.
One resource that is used by this office to help ensure we have the most up-to-date knowledge on any new laws and regulations needed to invest county funds is the County Investment Academy. Membership in this academy is maintained by earning continuing education hours every year. I have been a part of this academy since I began working in the Treasurer’s office.