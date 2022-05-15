PRENTISS E. MADISON Jr.

What is the Number one priority in your precinct? How would you address it? 150 words

Speaking with some of the residents of the county I think the number one priority is the residents. Having an open line of communication with the residents for their concerns. To fix this I would have aan open door policy to listen and follow up their concerns.

Are county funds being distributed equitably among the four precincts? If not, how would you address the situation? 150 words.

I believe the county is being very responsible with the funds they distribute through the precincts.

Is there adequate cooperation between the Commissioners Court and other government entities? If not, how would you fix that? 150 words

The city of Bryan and Brazos County jointly own the Texas Triangle Park which is overseen by the Bryan Brazos County Economic Development Foundation, a joint board of city and county employees. Also Brazos County Sheriff Department work with the City of Bryana to restore Grandview Cemetery by providing trustee labor. Which the city reimbursed the county for labor.