Please, please keep us all safe by getting vaccinated

Other places around the state — and around the country — are reporting similar reductions in demand for the vaccine as most of us who wanted the vaccine have received at least the first of the two shots needed for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Has the number of people who have been vaccinated in the Brazos Valley brought herd immunity? Probably not, but that still is the goal so we can completely return to life as we once knew it.

To reach that magic number, more people must be inoculated. There are some people — a relative few, probably — who for whatever reason have not been able to visit a vaccine site.

Many of those who have not been inoculated, though, are area residents who refuse to get the shots. Some may fear that vaccines can cause autism in children, although scientists repeatedly have shown that that simply is not the case.

Many others think the inoculations are a government conspiracy to take away their individual rights. Of course, that isn’t the case. No one has been required to take the vaccine, but Americans who want to keep themselves, their family, friends and co-workers safe and healthy voluntarily have chosen to be inoculated. They are the ones who continue to wear a mask when out and about.

We wish everyone else would sign up to get the shots.