Please, please keep us all safe by getting vaccinated

It has only been a few weeks since area residents desperately searched for a place to get their COVID-19 vaccines. Brazos County did an outstanding job setting up a vaccine hub at the Brazos Center and vaccines began being administered.
The problem was, the number of people signing up for the vaccine far exceeded the number of shots available. It seemingly took forever to develop vaccines and then to ramp up production so we could be protected. In reality, though, the race to develop, approve and manufacture COVID-19 vaccines was truly amazing. In 10 months — only 10 months — we had not only one, but two vaccines approved for use in America. With Friday’s decision on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, we once again have three options.
The scientific, medical and regulatory industries proved once again what can be done when we put our mind to it. Thank you to everyone who labored so hard to bring us successful vaccines in such a short time.
Now, though, doses of the vaccine are going begging. Already, Brazos County has reduced by 60% its request for vaccine doses from the state. Jim Stewart, the county’s vaccine task force chief — and a great one he has been — said only 866 first doses were administered at the hub last week, down from 5,000 only a few weeks ago. But only a little more than 41% of county residents 16 and older have received their first shot and only about one-fourth of the county’s eligible population have received both, thanks to the efforts of the volunteers at the vaccine hub and pharmacies in local businesses.
Other places around the state — and around the country — are reporting similar reductions in demand for the vaccine as most of us who wanted the vaccine have received at least the first of the two shots needed for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
Has the number of people who have been vaccinated in the Brazos Valley brought herd immunity? Probably not, but that still is the goal so we can completely return to life as we once knew it.
To reach that magic number, more people must be inoculated. There are some people — a relative few, probably — who for whatever reason have not been able to visit a vaccine site.
Many of those who have not been inoculated, though, are area residents who refuse to get the shots. Some may fear that vaccines can cause autism in children, although scientists repeatedly have shown that that simply is not the case.
Many others think the inoculations are a government conspiracy to take away their individual rights. Of course, that isn’t the case. No one has been required to take the vaccine, but Americans who want to keep themselves, their family, friends and co-workers safe and healthy voluntarily have chosen to be inoculated. They are the ones who continue to wear a mask when out and about.
We wish everyone else would sign up to get the shots.
Everyone in the Brazos Valley is counting on it so we can get past the coronavirus pandemic.
It is easy to sign up for the required appointment to get the first dose of the vaccine — Brazos County is issuing the Moderna vaccine — but the week of May 3 could be the last that the first shot will be available at the Brazos County vaccine hub.
To schedule an appointment, go to brazoshub.com. Once you make an appointment, be sure to show up at your allotted time. If you can’t make it or have received a shot elsewhere, please email covidvaccine@brazoscountytx.gov so someone else can use your slot.
This week, the Brazos County vaccine hub will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. If you haven’t had your first shot, please sign up now to get it this week.
Your friends and neighbors in the Brazos Valley are counting on you to help keep all of us safe.