Past time to thank those who have served us well for so long

Eagle Editorial Board
Americans frequently are critical of those officials they elect or appoint to important offices. It is so easy to do. Rarely do we hear praise for them. For some reason, that seems hard to do or hard to remember to do.
We are guilty of forgetting to thank some folks who have served all of us in Brazos County well. They all retired, butt hey leave a legacy of service with honor and capability that will benefit the residents of this county for years to come.
Today, we send a big thank you to Sheriff Chris Kirk, Chief Deputy Sheriff Jim Stewart, District Judge Travis Bryan and County Attorney Rod Anderson. We apologize for taking so long.
We also thank Bryan Fire Chief Randy McGregor, who earned his appointment to the Bryan Fire Department’s top position with years of service as he climbed the department’s ranks. His retirement is a few weeks more recent, but the thanks are just as heartfelt.
And we mustn’t forget U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, who left office a month ago after five terms representing Brazos County and several others throughout the 17th Congressional District of Texas.
First, a moment to consider the meaning of service. Most, if not all of these servants could have made more money in private business, but their hearts led them to serve the people. Not only did they serve us all, but they served us well. Many of us could serve — perhaps not as well — but are unwilling to make the sacrifices that such service demands.
We are so glad these leaders made that choice to serve.
Sheriff Chris Kirk
Sheriff Kirk spent 40 of his 68 years with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, the last 24 of them as elected sheriff. What’s more important than the number of years as sheriff, but the quality of those years. To put it kindly, the sheriff’s office was in disarray when Kirk first was elected department head. It wasn’t long before Kirk put his strong ethics and value of service on his deputies, who rightly were expected to follow them.
In an end of year interview with The Eagle, Kirk said, “Looking back, I have to say that the good Lord led me to where he needed me, and I have no regrets whatsoever.
“It’s hard to explain what I like about law enforcement. A lot of it has to do with the service, serving the community. To take on this job you have to have a heart for the community.
“And it’s exciting. You’re right in the middle of the best, and of the worst.”
While enforcing the law against all offenders, Kirk had a special animus against those who abused children. He carried a pair of handcuffs engraved with his name that he delighted in using on suspects accused of child abuse.
Former Brazos County Assistant District Attorney Margaret Lalk said, “Kids and dogs like Chris, which says a lot. He was wonderful, calm, slow-paced and laid-back. He made the kids comfortable, and was absolutely excellent with children, because they were talking about things they didn’t want to have to talk about.”
To help ease the pain of traumatized children. Kirk served as president of the outstanding Scotty’s House child advocacy center, helping it grow and expand into a new facility better suited to help traumitized children.
That alone would be enough to secure Kirk’s legacy, but he also pushed for the construction of the Brazos County Detention Center, a state-of-the-art facility that will serve county residents for years to come.
While Kirk will be missed, new Sheriff Wayne Dicky served many years under him and learned the right way things should be done. We have great faith in him.
Thank you, Sheriff Chris Kirk. Enjoy your well-earned retirement.
Chief Deputy Jim Stewart
Speaking of the Sheriff’s Office, we also bid farewell with a big thank you to Jim Stewart, who served eight years as chief deputy under Sheriff Kirk. His professionalism and dedication serve Kirk and the entire county well.
After a lengthy career in the U.S. Army, Stewart served as chief deputy for eight years. He retired more than a month ago, but it didn’t take long for him to take on another critical job.
Stewart had planned to move to Albuquerque, New Mexico, to join his wife, but he has postponed that move to serve as Brazos County Vaccine Task Force chief, and he is the perfect person to lead the efforts to inoculated county residents against the novel coronavirus. His demeanor, his organizational skills and his dedication will serve us well as he tries to deal with massive confusion in vaccine distribution at the state and federal levels.
We thank Jim Stewart for staying on. We feel better knowing he is in charge of the local vaccine program. When the pandemic ends, and it will, we wish him the long, peaceful retirement he so richly deserves.
Travis B. Bryan III
It has been a long time since we have had a member of the Bryan family not involved in public service. Travis Bryan didn’t hold elective office, but he set the standard for community service for years as head of First National Bank. There wasn’t an area of community life that didn’t benefit from his activity.
His son, Travis B. Bryan Jr., also served as president of First National, but it was his decades of service as appointed — and then elected — member of the Bryan school board for which he best is remembered. His calm, patient, polite service, his concern for every child in the Bryan district, helped Bryan schools grow in size and prominence.
Among the children set on the path to greatness was his son, Travis B. Bryan III. It was Travis Jr. who suggested that Travis III become a lawyer. And what a lawyer the younger Bryan became. After years defending accused individuals, Bryan joined the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, later serving as district attorney. He left that office to reenter private practice, becoming, perhaps, the premier defense attorney in the area.
For the past 12 years, Bryan served as judge of the 272nd District Court. In that role, he brought respect for everyone who came before his court, victim or accused. His even-handed administration of the law served us well.
“It’s been an honor to be a judge, but if you’re going to put something on my tombstone about my life’s calling, it would be trial lawyer,” Bryan said. “Defending people made me get acquainted with people that are hurting, that are down and out and in need, and I got some compassion for that. I represented everything from A to Z. Different crimes, different races of people, different socioeconomic groups — I did it all.”
He, too, has earned a quiet, restful retirement. Somehow, though, we don’t think we have heard the last of Travis B. Bryan III. For now, we thank him for his service.
Rod Anderson
We didn’t hear much about Rod Anderson, who served as county attorney for the past 12 years, and that’s the way he liked it. He did his job efficiently and quietly out of the public spotlight, a place his personality led him.
He was the polar opposite of his flamboyant predecessor Jim Kuboviak, who served so well for 24 years.
But just because Anderson worked out of the spotlight doesn’t mean he wasn’t effective. His office had an enviable record of handling cases and advising the Brazos County Commissioners Court.
His successor, Earl Gray, likely will follow Anderson’s example of quiet, dedicated service.
We thank Anderson for his service to Brazos County and we wish him well in retirement.
U.S. Rep. Bill Flores
Bill Flores became Dist. 17 representative by defeating longtime Rep. Chet Edwards, a Democrat who had fought off Republican efforts to unseat him numerous times. Flores proved to be too popular and assumed his seat in Congress in January 2011.
He pledged to serve no more than six terms — a pledge many others have made and then ignored as they enjoyed the perks of being a congressman. Three years ago, as he was running for his fifth term, Flores affirmed him promise not to seek more than six terms.
Although he could have run for one more term under his self-imposed pledge, he surprised everyone by announcing last year that he wouldn’t seek election to a sixth two-year term.
We didn’t always agree with Rep. Flores and we wish he had been stronger in opposing the abused to Donald Trump’s four years as president, Flores served Brazos County and all the people of the 17th District well and with honor.
The Editorial Board always enjoyed interviewing Flores. We found him open and honest and willing to discuss the toughest issues facing America.
We thank Bill Flores for his service and wish him well in his future endeavors.
Chief Randy McGregor
Although he wasn’t an elected official, Randy McGregor serve the people of Brazos County so well since he joined the Bryan Fire Department as a teenager in 1983. He was appointed department chief in 2012 and did such an outstanding job, he was named Fire Chief of the Year by the Texas Fire Chiefs Association in 2015.
Looking back on his time with the department, McGregor said in an Eagle interview, “I started when I was 19 years old. I was very young; my father was a fireman in Baytown and I just kind of grew up around it.
“It was just something I always wanted to do, and I was very fortunate to get hired here,” McGregor said. “It’s always been a great job, the excitement of it. One of the best things about this job is you get to help people. In my opinion, there’s really no better calling.”
We rarely think of our firefighters until we need them. When we do, we are glad to have the professionals of the Bryan Fire Department on the job.
Thanks to the leadership of Chief Randy McGregor, they are more than up it.
Thank you, Chief McGregor for your years of quiet, solid service. You will be missed.
We are blessed to have so many wonderful public servants in Brazos County. We thank all of them and look forward to working with them in the future.