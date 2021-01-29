Past time to thank those who have served us well for so long

Eagle Editorial Board

Americans frequently are critical of those officials they elect or appoint to important offices. It is so easy to do. Rarely do we hear praise for them. For some reason, that seems hard to do or hard to remember to do.

We are guilty of forgetting to thank some folks who have served all of us in Brazos County well. They all retired, butt hey leave a legacy of service with honor and capability that will benefit the residents of this county for years to come.

Today, we send a big thank you to Sheriff Chris Kirk, Chief Deputy Sheriff Jim Stewart, District Judge Travis Bryan and County Attorney Rod Anderson. We apologize for taking so long.

We also thank Bryan Fire Chief Randy McGregor, who earned his appointment to the Bryan Fire Department’s top position with years of service as he climbed the department’s ranks. His retirement is a few weeks more recent, but the thanks are just as heartfelt.

And we mustn’t forget U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, who left office a month ago after five terms representing Brazos County and several others throughout the 17th Congressional District of Texas.