Need is great so be generous on Wednesday

The weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas often are a time for families to gather over a good meal for a holiday visit — or maybe a visit for the first time in a long time.

It is a time for families, food and festivities.

For too many of our friends and neighbors through the Brazos Valley, though, the holidays are a bitter memory of better days and plentiful food.

For so many area families, food insecurity is not a seasonal thing, is not limited to one time of the year. For them, going to bed without knowing if food will be available the next day is the norm.

And the COVID pandemic and the raging inflation coupled with other factors has made life harder for all of us, but especially difficult for the food insecure.

As always, our wonderful Brazos Valley Food Bank works hard day in and day out to meet the needs of those among us who re hungry. But the same forces that have devastated so many families have been felt by the food bank.

The amount of food provided to the food bank by the federal government is half of what it was last year now that pandemic relief has ended. At the same time, food donations by the public and generous corporations are down 20 percent since August, due to inflation and supply-chain issues.

Because of this, a greater percentage of the food distributed by the Brazos Valley Food Bank has to be purchased right now — usually about 15% of the food distributed to the food bank’s partner agencies is purchased as needed, but now it is closer to 39%.

And when the food bank goes to purchase the food it needs, costs for many staple items are up 30% to 60% from a year ago. Plus, fuel costs are up 22.5% from this time last year — and the Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration predicts the cost of diesel will rise to $5.12 per gallon in after the new year.

As families work to pay their bills, many are cutting back on donations to good causes such as the Brazos Valley Food Bank. Monetary donations are down 14% over this time last year — and a whopping 32% since August.

At the same time, the demand for food provided by the food bank has risen. Many families are struggling to put food on the table, pay rent, obtain health care and pay for children’s needed medication, pay bills — all the expenses every family faces. Too many families are facing decisions of whether to pay for heat or purchase food.

The demand for food from the Brazos Valley Food Bank is up 30 percent since last fall — and an additional 20 percent since August.

Fortunately, there is a marvelous way the Brazos Valley can help that won’t take much time away from our holiday activities — and won’t cost us an arm and a leg if we work together.

The good folks at KBTX-Channel 3 in Bryan once again are partnering with the Brazos Valley Food Bank — for the 27th time — for the Food for Families drive.

On Wednesday, area residents may drop off food and checks at seven locations, all open from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

The Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan

MidSouth Electric Co-op operations facility, 9409 N. Highway 6 Loop in Navasota

Son-Shine Center, 1300 N. May in Madisonville

Pridgeon Community Center, 351 Cooks Lane in Franklin

Hearne Railroad Museum Depot, 139 W. 9th St. in Hearne

Washington County Expo, 1305 E, Blue Bell Road in Brenham

St. Mary’s Lady of the Lourdes Catholic Church, 500 W. Old San Antonio Road in Caldwell

All food collected at these locations will remain in the county in which it is donated.

All food donated should be nonperishable, in unopened cans or packages. No fresh or homemade food can be accepted.

While all nonperishable food is accepted, there is a special need for the basics, such as canned or dried beans, canned meats, cereal in all sizes, cereal bars, coffee, canned or dried pasta, coffee, peanut butter, canned fruits, canned vegetables, rice and soups.

Non-food basics also are needed, such as paper towels, toilet paper and children’s diapers.

The Food for Families can be a teaching moment. When you shop, take the kids and explain the need. Let them pick out — with appropriate guidance — an item or to give and then take them with you to the drop-off site and let them give “their” donation to the volunteers there.

It is a great way for children to learn the importance of giving back to the community.

If you can’t make it to the grocery store before Wednesday, you can donate cash or a check at any of the seven drop-off centers.

If you can’t be there Wednesday, you may donate safely online at www.kbtx.com/food-for-families or www.bvfb.org.

KBTX 3 will broadcast from the various drop-off centers throughout the day.

Lori Bruffett, vice president and general manager of KBTX-3, said, “Making Food for Families successful from seven locations in six counties takes the participation of our entire team at KBTX and we spend months on the logistics that keep things running smoothly behind the scenes.

“On-air, you’ll see more than two dozen familiar faces joining us from across the Brazos Valley. Behind the scenes, it takes an even larger team to make giving come to life on television. Even the sales and marketing teams are involved on food drive day, welcoming guests at the Brazos Center and unloading cars full of donations.

“We talk all year long about how this is the happiest day of the year at KBTX — we’re all committed to helping end hunger for our friends and neighbors.

“Most of the planning for this event starts during August and kicks into high-gear end of September.”

Bruffett went on to say, “This community is our home, too. Our employees live, work and volunteer here and we all have a vested interest in making this community a better place for all. “KBTX is committed to serving this community, and we don’t take that responsibility lightly. We feel like it’s our duty to bring awareness to the fact that food insecurity is a major problem among some of our friends and neighbors.

“If we can bring the awareness to the issue and bring about a community response through food and monetary donations, we will have helped serve part of our purpose.

“We would love to be able to not have to host a food drive each year because there is no food insecurity in our region — but until then, we will continue to do what we can.”

Bruffett said, “Bryan-College Station and the surrounding areas are always so generous and willing to help us in this cause!

“Year after year, we are blown away by the generosity of this community.”

Last year, the KBTX Food for Families drive raised almost $300,000 and collected more than 165,000 pounds of food. As great as that is, the demand for Brazos Valley Food Bank services is much greater this year, so even more is needed.

Please be as generous as you can. You never know who will be helped by the food and money donated Wednesday. They could be a coworker or a neighbor or a church member. We never know the struggles those around us are undergoing.