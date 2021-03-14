Meghan Markle puts a spotlight on the epidemic of suicide

How could someone with so much, married to one of the most popular British royals and carrying his baby, contemplate suicide?

The sad fact is that suicide is one of the leading causes of death around the world. In 2018, the latest year for which statistics are available, suicide was the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Even sadder is that suicide was the second leading cause of death among Americans ages 10 through 34. In 2018, it was the fourth leading cause of death for Americans 35 through 54.

For the 20-year period from 1999 to 2018, the U.S. suicide rate increased 35%, from 10.5 per 100,000 residents to 14,2.

In fact, in 2018, there were more than two and a half time as many U.S. suicides as there were homicides — 48,344 suicides and 18,830 homicides.

As frightening as Markle’s admission is, the fact that she said she was denied help is unfathomable. She said she went to the royal handlers for assistance with her suicidal thoughts and was told she didn’t qualify.

Too many people having such thoughts don’t reach out for help. When they do, it is incumbent on all of us to get them whatever assistance is available. Unfortunately, that professional assistance is spread far too thin in America.