MARGARET MEECE

Does the District Clerk’s Office have adequate personnel? 150 words

Currently, the District Clerk’s Office has adequate personnel. The Office’s inadequacy is lack of a full-time, effective leader. The current District Clerk owns and operates two retail businesses and is routinely absent from the courthouse. Three years ago, our District Clerk’s Office was recognized as one of the best in Texas — efficient, well-run — a premiere office in technological advances. That is no longer the case. As an attorney and former judge, I know when a District Clerk’s office is well run and the serious consequences when it’s not. Due to Brazos County’s population explosion, it is crucial to stay ahead of this growth, its increased future demands, and be recognized as one of the best again. I have the time, knowledge, experience, and dedication this office needs. I will have no other job or business interfering with my elected duties. One job – doing that job right. That’s

How secure are records kept by the office, whether actual or online? Does anything more need to be done? 150 wordsRecords security is a two-prong issue. Cyber security protects computer systems from unauthorized access/damage. Information security protects hard copy and digital information assets.

Today’s technological threats require proactive records security, upgrades and audits are required. Little, if anything, has been done in the last three years regarding records security. Additionally, internal records security involving employees is an issue. This issue has existed in the office and was not addressed. Conflicts of interest are significant. Problems arising from the conflicts immediately affect the integrity of the records maintained by the District Clerk’s Office. This is a nondelegable duty, I will be charged with insuring external and internal threats are immediately addressed. Proper protocols will be in place and enforced to eliminate threats before they become an issue. I will act immediately to limit access to records by individuals with conflicts of interest. Maintaining integrity of your records will always have priority.

How efficient and friendly is the staff dealing with the public? Does anything need to change? 150 wordsIt’s the leader that sets the attitude and character of an office. Efficiency, dedication and pride in performance are always top-down. The District Clerk’s staff are friendly and eager to do a good job; however, they lack a full-time, knowledgeable leader to guide them. That needs to change.

While the District Clerk’s staff work with the public, they also must work with law enforcement, attorneys, other County departments, and other government agencies. The District Clerk must ensure that their needs are properly, timely, and efficiently met. An absent District Clerk fails this obligation. For instance, communication with law enforcement is essential when emergency orders like those that protect children are issued. When that communication is ignored and those emergency orders languish overnight on a clerk’s desk, a child’s protection is denied. As your District Clerk, I will be available full-time on any given day and after hours in emergencies.