 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison questions
0 Comments

Madison questions

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Madison questions

PRENTISS E. MADISON Jr.

What is the Number one priority in your precinct? How would you address it? 150 words

Speaking with some of the residents of the county I think the number one priority is the residents. Having an open line of communication with the residents for their concerns. To fix this I would have an open door policy to listen and follow up their concerns.

Are county funds being distributed equitably among the four precincts? If not, how would you address the situation? 150 words

I believe the county is being very responsible with the funds they distribute through the precincts.

Is there adequate cooperation between the Commissioners Court and other government entities? If not, how would you fix that? 150 words

The city of Bryan and Brazos County jointly own the Texas Triangle Park which is overseen by the Bryan Brazos County Economic Development Foundation, a joint board of city and county employees. Also Brazos County Sheriff Department work with the City of Bryan to restore Grandview Cemetery by providing trustee labor. Which the city reimbursed the county for labor.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Slocum questions
Editorial

Slocum questions

What are the three biggest problems facing Texas in the 2023 legislative session and how would you address them? 250 words

Raney questions
Editorial

Raney questions

What are the three biggest issues facing Texas in the 2023 legislative session and how would you address them? 250 words

Kacal questions
Editorial

Kacal questions

What are the three biggest problems facing Texas in the 2023 legislative session and how would you address them? 250 words

Editorial

Early voting

Early voting in the March 1 party primaries begins Monday and continues through Feb. 25. Any registered voter in Texas may cast an early ballot.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert