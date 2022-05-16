Local Republican runoff candidates

Today, The Eagle concludes its question and answers with the candidates in the three local races on the May 24 Republican primary runoff election.

The questions and answers ran in February, prior to the March 1 primaries and we are rerunning them to refresh voters’ memories.

The answers appear exactly as submitted. Any answers that exceeded the posted word count were cut off when that count was reached.

The May 24 Republican and Democratic runoffs will select the final major party candidates to appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. There are a number of statewide races on both the party ballots on May 24, but The Eagle is focusing on the local races.

Answers from the local Democratic runoff candidates appeared on Sunday’s Opinion page.

Today at 5 p.m. is the deadline for letters pertaining to the May 24 runoffs to reach The Eagle. They will run by Thursday.

Early voting begins today and continues all week.

People who voted in the March 1 Republican primary may vote only in the Republican runoff. Those who voted Democratic on March 1 may vote only in the Democratic runoff.

If you didn’t vote on March 1, you may cast a ballot in either runoff, but not both.

Early voting will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Wednesday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Voters may cast an early ballot at any early voting place:

Brazos County Elections Administration Building, Ruth McLeod Training Room, 300 E. William J. Bryan Parkway, Suite 100 in Bryan, across from the Brazos County Courthouse

Arena Hall, 2906 Tabor Road at North Earl Rudder Freeway, Bryan

Galilee Baptist Church, 804 N. Logan in Bryan

College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility, 1603 Graham Road in College Station

Memorial Student Center, Room L526 on the campus of Texas A&M University

In order to vote, people must show one of the following photo IDs: Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety; Texas election identification certificate issued by the DPS; Texas personal identification card issued by the DPS; Texas license to carry a handgun issued by the DPS; U.S. military identification card containing your photograph; U.S. citizenship certificate containing your photograph; or a U.S. passport.

For more information on voting, go to brazosvotes.org.