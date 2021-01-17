Let Joe Biden be sworn in as president peacefully and without incident

The train trip from Springfield, Illinois, to the nation’s capital had been long. For 13 days, Abraham Lincoln, soon to be inaugurated as America’s 16th president, had given numerous speeches to thousands and thousands of people as the train made its way along the circuitous route.
By the time the train reached Baltimore, Maryland, anti-Lincoln and anti-American discontent had reached a fever pitch. By that time, South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Texas had left the union and, despite Lincoln’s vigorous efforts, war loomed.
Lincoln’s protectors received word of an assassination threat on the incoming president when he arrived in Washington. In an effort to thwart the would-be killers, Lincoln was taken from the inaugural train, spirited across Baltimore to a different train station and put on a different rail car on a different train for the short trip into Washington. On Feb. 23, 1861, Lincoln arrived safely in the nation’s capital to prepare for his inauguration on March 6. He later expressed regret for the secretive way he arrived in Washington, but his safety was paramount.
Joe Biden frequently travels to Washington by train from his Delaware home. The Washington he faces as he prepares for his Wednesday swearing-in is no less fraught with danger than it was for Abraham Lincoln 160 years ago. Security already was planned to be high, but since the Jan. 6 mob riot on the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump — perhaps spurred on by trained anarchists — the security has been beefed up even more.
Fear of another riot has forced authorities to bring in some 25,000 National Guard troops — 10 times more than we have in Afghanistan — to help a variety of law enforcement prevent or quell any potential efforts to disrupt the swearing in and, perhaps, harm Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris and other elected and appointed officials. Judging from the videos released of the Jan. 6 mob riot at the Capitol, murder was not beyond those who spawned the violence. High fences have been erected about the Capitol, and streets and entire blocks have been shut off in advance of the inauguration.
That such unprecedented measures are necessary is a sad commentary on the state of America today. We are more divided as a people than at any other time since Abraham Lincoln stole into Washington, D.C., in the dark of night.
The inauguration of a president should be a happy time for America, a time to renew our commitment to our country and the Constitution that binds us as a nation. Of course there always has been security surrounding the events of that day, but never to the extent required today, Presidents could walk along the parade route.
We understand that millions of Americans are unhappy that Joe Biden will raise his hand, swear allegiance to our Constitution and become our president, but that is how it works in America.
There only will be a small, invitation-only crowd at the Capitol to witness the peaceful transfer of power. There is no reason for people to travel to our nation’s capital. Please stay home and watch the event on TV.
If you feel you must go to Washington to protest, please do so peacefully. Show your love of this country and appreciation of the ideals on which this nation is built by keeping your gathering calm and positive.
Do not let those who advocate violence against America and Americans stir you into a frenzy.
Left or right or somewhere in the middle, we are all Americans, all in love with this country we call home.
And remember, God has blessed America abundantly and continues to shine His light on all of us.
Oh, and that 13-day train trip Abraham Lincoln took to Washington? It was traveled in reverse four years later as it carried the body of the 16th president home to Springfield.
At each stop along the way, Lincoln’s coffin was taken from the train and put on public display. Over the course of the trip, thousands and thousands of mourners filed by the open casket to pay tribute to the fallen leader.