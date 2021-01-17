Let Joe Biden be sworn in as president peacefully and without incident

Fear of another riot has forced authorities to bring in some 25,000 National Guard troops — 10 times more than we have in Afghanistan — to help a variety of law enforcement prevent or quell any potential efforts to disrupt the swearing in and, perhaps, harm Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris and other elected and appointed officials. Judging from the videos released of the Jan. 6 mob riot at the Capitol, murder was not beyond those who spawned the violence. High fences have been erected about the Capitol, and streets and entire blocks have been shut off in advance of the inauguration.

That such unprecedented measures are necessary is a sad commentary on the state of America today. We are more divided as a people than at any other time since Abraham Lincoln stole into Washington, D.C., in the dark of night.

The inauguration of a president should be a happy time for America, a time to renew our commitment to our country and the Constitution that binds us as a nation. Of course there always has been security surrounding the events of that day, but never to the extent required today, Presidents could walk along the parade route.

We understand that millions of Americans are unhappy that Joe Biden will raise his hand, swear allegiance to our Constitution and become our president, but that is how it works in America.