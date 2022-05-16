KYLE KACAL

What are the three biggest problems facing Texas in the 2023 legislative session and how would you address them? 250 wordsBorder security will continue to be a problem until the federal government does their job to protect our border and country. Texas must continue to invest in defending our border on our own and look for ways we can enforce our immigration laws. I have been proud to invest billions in additional funding for more law enforcement and better surveillance on the border. I have passed bills to stop sanctuary city policies that ignore our immigration laws. I will do whatever I can to secure our Texas border.

I’m a tireless advocate for our teachers and students. We must fully fund our public schools, so our children are prepared for the work force or college. We need to support our dedicated teachers with higher pay and bring the best and brightest into our classrooms.

We must stop the overreach of the federal government into our state. It is happening everywhere you look. I oppose Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate on Texas businesses and sued him to stop it. We cannot allow Nancy Pelosi to nationalize Texas elections. I was proud to pass major reforms to ensure the integrity of our Texas elections and make it easy to vote but hard to cheat. We cannot let them reverse the progress we have made to protect our elections. Finally, burdensome federal regulations and attacks on our oil and gas industry kill Texas jobs and increase the cost of gas and other goods families need.

Should Texas accept additional federal Medicaid funds? Why or why not? 150 wordsWe are leaving billions of our own hard earned tax dollars in the hands of the federal government. We deserve to get that money back to Texas and reduce the burden healthcare costs are placing on our state budget. That is why I support accepting federal Medicaid funds. In the Texas House, I have cut waste, fraud, and abuse in Medicaid to ensure we are spending the money efficiently.

Healthcare costs are skyrocketing. Once again, this is a problem created and made worse by federal government overreach and Texas is left cleaning up the mess. I have been proud to support legislation to increase billing transparency and efforts to promote free market solutions to get the cost of healthcare down.

How do we ensure that every eligible Texan can vote? 150 wordsI was proud to support SB 1, the voter integrity bill passed in the 2nd Special Session which makes it easy to vote but hard to cheat. The bill ensures Texas elections are conducted in a uniform and consistent manner throughout the state to reduce the likelihood of election fraud, protect the secrecy of the ballot, promote voter access, and ensure that all legally cast ballots are counted.

The bill cleans up the voter rolls, checks inconsistency in statements of citizenship, increases penalties for election crimes, adds safeguards to mail-in voting, and increases voting hours to make them consistent across the state.

In past legislative sessions, I have led the fight to pass strong photo Voter ID legislation. Voter ID and the safeguards passed in SB 1 are common sense ways to protect the integrity of our elections and ensure every vote in Texas is counted fairly.