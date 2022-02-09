Konderla questions

Priority number one is preparing for our future. The current proposed path for I-14 travels through Precinct 2. The Aggie Highway is coming just to the South of Brazos County. The demands on our first responders, infrastructure, and county services will be unprecedented. I will continue collaborating with our first responders to fund their needs to serve the community. I will work with county staff to work ahead of future service and infrastructure needs to avoid playing catch-up. I will build upon my proven record of bringing people together to encourage local business and recruit high-tech jobs to Brazos County for 2050. Additionally, I will work to lower the tax rate a fifth time as a locally elected citizen. I will collaborate with our state senator and state representatives to fight increasing property valuations and gain control of what we pay in taxes.