Kacal questions

What are the three biggest problems facing Texas in the 2023 legislative session and how would you address them? 250 words

Border security will continue to be a problem until the federal government does their job to protect our border and country. Texas must continue to invest in defending our border on our own and look for ways we can enforce our immigration laws. I have been proud to invest billions in additional funding for more law enforcement and better surveillance on the border. I have passed bills to stop sanctuary city policies that ignore our immigration laws. I will do whatever I can to secure our Texas border.

I’m a tireless advocate for our teachers and students. We must fully fund our public schools, so our children are prepared for the work force or college. We need to support our dedicated teachers with higher pay and bring the best and brightest into our classrooms.