Juneteenth is a time to reconsider our past

That is all well and good, but will Americans pause to think on our nation’s “original sin?” Will we stop to consider the millions of African men, women and children ripped from their homes and families, herded into an overcrowded hold on a ship bound for the long trip to the “promised land” in a new world? Will we think of the long hours under the hot Texas sun, picking cotton until their hands were raw? Will we remember families torn asunder when one or more members were sold, most often never to be seen again?

Will we remember the hardships and indignities of freed slaves in the post-Civil War America, when hooded riders arrived in the night to carry off a family member to be hanged for the “crime” of being Black? Will we think of the Jim Crow days when schools and churches and stores and whole parts of towns were segregated? Will we remember the civil rights volunteers, Black and white, who died gaining the right to vote and other freedoms for Black Americans?

We don’t often think of these questions, in large part because some of us never learned the full impact that slavery had on our country.

Juneteenth is a time to celebrate — to celebrate how far we have come as a people — but also to realize how far we still have to go.

The challenges of equality for all loom large and it is up to all of us to ensure they are met. If we are to survive as a nation, it is imperative that we do so.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.