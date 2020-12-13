It is ourright and responsibility to vote in Tuesday runoff election

“The most important office, and the one which all of us can and should fill, is that of private citizen.”
— Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis
No question 2020 has been a strange and frightening year. The novel coronavirus has turned everything upside down.
For instance, here it is, the middle of December, and College Station still is trying to fill Place 5 on the city council. Incumbent Councilman John Nichols and being challenged in Tuesday’s runoff by political newcomer Craig Regan. The winner will serve on the council for the next four years.
At the end of the Nov. 3 balloting, Nichols had almost 46 percent of the vote, while Regan had slightly more than 37 percent. A third candidate, Brian Alg, had almost 17 percent of the vote.
Under College Station rules, the runoff between the top two candidate is necessary because none of the three received more than half of the votes.
In the Place 1 College Station Council race on Nov. 3, incumbent Bob Brick led newcomer Jason Cornelius by six votes. Brick was declared the winner when Cornelius withdrew his challenge to the results. It must have been a huge disappointment for Cornelius to come so close and not win, and we urge him to stay active in politics and serve on College Station city boards and commissions.
In the Place 5 runoff, early voting was disappointingly light. Perhaps that is to be expected, especially when Tuesday’s runoff is so close to Christmas,
But Tuesday’s election is important. All elections are. There are many important issues facing the College Station City Council in the coming years, in large part due to the continued rapid growth of the community. Decisions made by the council will affect how that growth happens and how it will affect other residents in the community.
The best way to ensure that our vision of the future of the community is met is by electing someone who has the same or similar vision.
Voting centers on Tuesday will be at the College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility at 1603 Graham Road and the Bob & Wanda Meyer Senior & Community Center at 2275 Dartmouth St. Voters may cast a ballot at either location. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Eagle recommends John Nichols for re-election to Place 5 on the College Station City Council, but whomever you favor, please make sure you do vote on Tuesday.
And thank you to the two candidates for making the decision to run. It is important that good people step up to fill leadership roles.
Also, thank you to all the people who make city elections run so smoothly, from city staff to workers at the polls.
A lot of voters across America are unhappy with the results of the November presidential election right now. It hurts to lose, of course, but there is absolutely no evidence that voter fraud tainted the election. Former Vice President Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States shortly after noon on Jan. 20.
We hope that however they voted last month, whatever their disappointment in the outcome, that supporters of either presidential candidate will continue to study the issues, investigate and compare future candidates and then go to the polls.
Voting is not only a basic American right. It is an American responsibility.
