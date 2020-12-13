It is our right and responsibility to vote in Tuesday runoff election

In the Place 5 runoff, early voting was disappointingly light. Perhaps that is to be expected, especially when Tuesday’s runoff is so close to Christmas,

But Tuesday’s election is important. All elections are. There are many important issues facing the College Station City Council in the coming years, in large part due to the continued rapid growth of the community. Decisions made by the council will affect how that growth happens and how it will affect other residents in the community.

The best way to ensure that our vision of the future of the community is met is by electing someone who has the same or similar vision.

Voting centers on Tuesday will be at the College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility at 1603 Graham Road and the Bob & Wanda Meyer Senior & Community Center at 2275 Dartmouth St. Voters may cast a ballot at either location. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Eagle recommends John Nichols for re-election to Place 5 on the College Station City Council, but whomever you favor, please make sure you do vote on Tuesday.

And thank you to the two candidates for making the decision to run. It is important that good people step up to fill leadership roles.