If we are to make voting changes, the time is now

It was unfair that a person who won the popular vote should lose the election, they said — although she wasn’t the first — because the opponent won the “right” group of states.

The Electoral College was on voters’ minds in November, but this time around, Joe Biden won both the popular and the Electoral College votes.

Still there were mutterings that it is time to eliminate the Electoral College. Perhaps so, but the time to decide such a momentous change is now and not when we are in the midst of the next presidential campaign.

Unfortunately, Americans tend to forget their dissatisfaction with the Electoral College quickly — thinking of it again only when it comes to determining the winner and loser of the next presidential vote.

If we do decide to keep the Electoral College, then we should address how electors are picked. Each state is awarded a number of electors equal to the number of representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives plus one for each of the state’s two senators. Texas has 36 representatives, plus two senators, so its has 38 electors in the Electoral College.

In 48 of the 50 states, the candidate receiving the most popular votes gets all of that state’s electors.