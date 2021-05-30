Honoring Aggies, others who died serving in our military

The seventh Aggie Medal of Honor recipient attended Texas A&M for two years before leaving for financial reasons. Then, in July 1942, Sgt. William Harrell, ’43, enlisted in the Marine Corps to fight in the Pacific Theater.

Twelve days into the invasion of Iwo Jima, on March 3, 1945, Harrell and Pvt. Andrew Carter were attacked while on guard in the early morning. Carter was forced to fetch a replacement rifle, but in his absence, a grenade blast injured Harrell’s thigh and left hand. Carter returned only to be confronted by two Japanese soldiers. Harrell ordered Carter to get to safety. Two more enemy intruders breached the foxhole, placing a grenade next to Harrell’s head. To their surprise, Harrell managed to kill one of the men and shove the grenade at the second. The explosion killed the enemy, but also took Harrell’s right hand.

After being rescued by Carter, Harrell was awarded the Medal of Honor on Oct. 5, 1945.

Clarence E. Sasser, ’73

Unlike the other Medal of Honor recipients, Clarence Sasser, ’73,fought in the Vietnam War and didn’t attend Texas A&M until after his service. Sasser studied chemistry part-time at the University of Houston until 1967 when he was drafted into the Army as a private first class and medic.