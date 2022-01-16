Honor MLK by voting at every opportunity

We can’t help but wonder how the Rev. King would react to the changes already enacted or proposed in so many states, including Texas. Of course, we can never know since King was murdered almost 54 years ago.

On Monday, we celebrate the 93rd birthday — he actually was born Jan. 15, 1929, in Atlanta — of America’s preeminent civil rights leader who opened America’s eyes to the wrongs being visited on Blacks a century after this nation fought a terrible civil war over the issue of slavery.

A release from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, said, “We ask our audience, campus, and greater community critically examine how little has actually changed since the Civil Rights Movement. With Gen-Z and Millennial generations at the forefront of this new wave of social disruption in the name of racial, economic, and social justice, question 1) how and why our current institutional structures continue to leave behind historically marginalized communities, 2) what can we learn from the Civil Rights Movement to close these gaps between the privileged and historically marginalized that King sought to change and 3) how we can use our radical imagination and community building to address these obstacles.”