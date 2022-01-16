Honor MLK by voting at every opportunity

The names are indelibly entered in the annals of America: James Cheney, Andrew Goodman, Michael Schwerner, Viola Liuzzo, Emmett Till, Malcolm X, Medgar Evers, Addie Mae Collins, Cynthia Wesley, Carole Robertson, Carol Denise McNair and, of course, Martin Luther King Jr.
They, along with so many others, gave their lives so that Black Americans could vote and share in the great American Dream.
The efforts of many Americans led, in 1965, to the Voting Rights Act, which ended such blocks to voting as literacy tests and poll taxes and required six Southern states — Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Virginia — to get preapproval for any changes in voting and elections. Alaska, Arizona and Texas were added 10 years later.
The Supreme Court ruled in 2013 that the preapproval regulations no longer could be enforced.
Perhaps the court acted too soon.
In recent years, in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement and after former President Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud in the 2020 election, several states have introduced legislation that would restrict access to the polls.
Proponents say the “reforms” are needed to protect the integrity of future elections, which already were fairly and honestly conducted by Republican officials and Democratic officials. Critics say such measures are unnecessary and are designed to disenfranchise many American voters.
We can’t help but wonder how the Rev. King would react to the changes already enacted or proposed in so many states, including Texas. Of course, we can never know since King was murdered almost 54 years ago.
On Monday, we celebrate the 93rd birthday — he actually was born Jan. 15, 1929, in Atlanta — of America’s preeminent civil rights leader who opened America’s eyes to the wrongs being visited on Blacks a century after this nation fought a terrible civil war over the issue of slavery.
The theme for this year’s MLK Day observance is “Daring to Dream: The Radical Imagination of a New Generation.”
A release from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, said, “We ask our audience, campus, and greater community critically examine how little has actually changed since the Civil Rights Movement. With Gen-Z and Millennial generations at the forefront of this new wave of social disruption in the name of racial, economic, and social justice, question 1) how and why our current institutional structures continue to leave behind historically marginalized communities, 2) what can we learn from the Civil Rights Movement to close these gaps between the privileged and historically marginalized that King sought to change and 3) how we can use our radical imagination and community building to address these obstacles.”
So many young Americans don’t remember Martin Luther King Jr., never learned of the sacrifices he and so many other people made to gain basic rights for all Americans.
Some of us will march in King’s memory on Monday. Others will attend special prayer services. Perhaps most of us will go to work as usual.
But we mustn’t forget the Rev. King or any of the others who worked so long and so hard, who suffered pain and torture from their fellow Americans in order to win the vote for all people.
One of the best ways to honor the Rev. King is to register to vote. The deadline to register for this year’s March 1 party primaries in Jan. 31. Applications to register are available at the Brazos County Clerk’s office, public libraries, high schools and government offices.
After filling out the application, be sure to return it to the clerk’s office by Jan. 31.
And then, on March 1, go vote in either party’s primary. The people selected in those primaries will face off in the Nov. 8 general election.
Each of us can make a difference in country’s future, but only if we vote.
A strong voter turnout would be a wonderful way to honor Martin Luther King Jr., this year and every year.