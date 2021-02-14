Help those who reach out to others do their job

You’ve probably noticed that it’s cold outside. Boy, is it ever cold. Today would be a good day to curl up under a blanket in front of the fire to stay warm.
That might not be possible for some of us. In fact, it would be impossible for many of us.
We are thinking about those who have to be out in the weather: our law enforcement officers and firefighters, the road crews who keep our highways safe as possible, the utility workers who respond quickly to keep the power on so we can keep our homes warm. No doubt there are others who have to be out and about today. We think all of them for their service. Please stay as warm as possible.
There are too many others who don’t have a home to stay warm in. They spend their days and nights homeless, trying to get by. Some of them may be veterans, but all of them are our brothers and sisters.
Others may have a place to call home but can’t afford to buy food, a necessary component of staying warm. Too many of those who are hungry are children, many too young to understand the struggles their family goes through. In some cases, the food insecurity has been exacerbated by the pandemic economy, with many people out of work because their workplaces have been shuttered by the novel coronavirus.
There is hope for those who are homeless or hungry. We are blessed in this community to help every day, hot or cold, rain or shine. The staff and volunteers of these organizations work hard every day to make sure our friends and neighbors have the food they need, or a roof over their head. They are amazing and we are so glad to have them living and working among us.
As good as these agencies are, they can’t do their job alone. They depend on us — all of us. Donations are the lifeblood of these groups, so if you can help, please, please do so.
Here are just some of the organizations work hard to assist those who need some help:
• Brazos Valley Food Bank — You know this organization from its annual Feast of Caring and KBTX Food for Families food drive. While those events provide funds and donated food, they aren’t enough to meet the ever-growing needs of the Brazos Valley. As the community has grown, so has the number of people who are food insecure. For close to 40 years now, the food bank has worked to eliminate hunger in the Brazos Valley. As the need has grown, so has the food bank, moving to ever larger, more efficient locations.
The task of feeding hungry people always is big, but with the effects of a pandemic economy, the need is even larger.
To learn more about the Brazos Valley Food Bank, go to www.bvfb.org. There, you can learn more about hunger in the area, as well as how to volunteer and how to donate.
• Twin City Mission — Since 1963, Twin City Mission has provided shelter and a meal for those who are homeless, a safe place for victims of domestic abuse and their children, help finding a job and other service for those needing a hand up. It is an amazing organization. Right now, it has warm beds for those who have no other place to go.
For more information on Twin City Mission or to donate, go to www.twincitymission.org.
• Salvation Army — Tracing its roots back to London in 1865, the Salvation Army works in more than 130 countries, providing services to help the body and the soul. You know them from the red kettles outside many businesses during the Christmas holidays, as well as the Angel Tree project to provide gifts and clothing for area children who otherwise would have no Christmas. Its efforts don’t begin or end with the Christmas holidays, though. Right now, the Salvation Army is distributing blankets to keep people warm in this cold, cold weather.
Learn more about this fine organization and make a donation at www.salvationarmytexas.org/bryancollegestation/.
These are just three of the more well-known agencies that are working to help and protect our friends and neighbors who are struggling. You may know of others.
Whichever organization appeals to you most, please get involved and donate what you can.
We are much better as a community when no one is out in the cold or goes to bed hungry each night.