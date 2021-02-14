Help those who reach out to others do their job

You’ve probably noticed that it’s cold outside. Boy, is it ever cold. Today would be a good day to curl up under a blanket in front of the fire to stay warm.

That might not be possible for some of us. In fact, it would be impossible for many of us.

We are thinking about those who have to be out in the weather: our law enforcement officers and firefighters, the road crews who keep our highways safe as possible, the utility workers who respond quickly to keep the power on so we can keep our homes warm. No doubt there are others who have to be out and about today. We think all of them for their service. Please stay as warm as possible.

There are too many others who don’t have a home to stay warm in. They spend their days and nights homeless, trying to get by. Some of them may be veterans, but all of them are our brothers and sisters.

Others may have a place to call home but can’t afford to buy food, a necessary component of staying warm. Too many of those who are hungry are children, many too young to understand the struggles their family goes through. In some cases, the food insecurity has been exacerbated by the pandemic economy, with many people out of work because their workplaces have been shuttered by the novel coronavirus.