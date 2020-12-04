Help rebuild our economy by shopping local this season

There is no going by a vague description on a website, no disappointment when your purchase arrives — if it does. And, if you must return an item, that can be done quickly at most locally owned businesses. No repackaging, going to the post office. No waiting for a refund.

There is another, more important reason: Local businesses employ local people, people who live here and spend their money here. Because local businesses tend to be smaller, they were hurt the most by the virus-mandated shutdown in March and April.

If they were able, some businesses kept employees on the payroll while they were shut down. Of course, most of the local businesses couldn’t afford to do that, so they had to let their employees go.

Things snowballed from there.

Rents and utilities went unpaid. Meals were missed. And, for some, depression set in.

After several months, many small local businesses began to reopen cautiously and people started going back to work. But the pandemic wasn’t done with us yet, and some of these businesses closed again.

Now, though, most of the local businesses have reopened and are ready for holiday sales. Whether they can stay open in 2021 could depend on how successful the holidays are for them.