Help rebuild our economy by shopping local this season

Eagle Editorial Board
In this year of the coronavirus, Christmas can’t come soon enough. Not only is it the most exciting time of the year, this year it also means that 2020 soon will be over.
Surely 2021 will be better. The COVID-19 vaccines will be ready by the end of the year and, it is to be hoped, we’ll soon have the virus under control.
And when we have conquered the coronavirus, we can begin in earnest to rebuild our economy.
Why wait? We can begin that process this holiday season by shopping locally. That always is important, but this year it could mean the difference of remaining open or being forced to close forever for some local businesses.
It really is that serious. You know those businesses, the ones that have only one location — and that is here.
They offer a wide variety of goods — many you won’t find at Amazon or elsewhere online — and services.
When you shop local, you get to visit with other members of the community who strive to ensure a pleasant buying experience.
If there are problems, you may ask to see the manager, who in many cases is the owner.
By shopping locally, you can see the merchandise before you buy.
There is no going by a vague description on a website, no disappointment when your purchase arrives — if it does. And, if you must return an item, that can be done quickly at most locally owned businesses. No repackaging, going to the post office. No waiting for a refund.
There is another, more important reason: Local businesses employ local people, people who live here and spend their money here. Because local businesses tend to be smaller, they were hurt the most by the virus-mandated shutdown in March and April.
If they were able, some businesses kept employees on the payroll while they were shut down. Of course, most of the local businesses couldn’t afford to do that, so they had to let their employees go.
Things snowballed from there.
Rents and utilities went unpaid. Meals were missed. And, for some, depression set in.
After several months, many small local businesses began to reopen cautiously and people started going back to work. But the pandemic wasn’t done with us yet, and some of these businesses closed again.
Now, though, most of the local businesses have reopened and are ready for holiday sales. Whether they can stay open in 2021 could depend on how successful the holidays are for them.
And to be successful, our small local businesses will depend on all of us to spend our money with them.
It is too late for some local businesses that have closed permanently or announced plans to do so. Once they are gone, they are gone.
It is convenient to shop at Amazon and other websites, but when we do, we are leaving our money somewhere else.
When we shop local, the money stays here and is invested here. When you do shop local, be sure to wear a mask and practice socialdistancing.
One opportunity to support local businesses is through the purchase of gift cards, which can be done online through an Eagle platform at go.theeagle.com/giftcards.
The Buy Local website was rolled out this year by Lee Enterprises, which owns The Eagle and other daily newspapers across the country, to help support local businesses in their own communities. The site showcases local shops and merchants from across the region.
We all can have a merry Christmas by shopping in our local stores and restaurants. If we do, it will be a win-win for the local businesses and for the rest of us, too.
