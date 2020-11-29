Help Food for Families feed hungry Brazos Valley residents

For the past quarter-century, the good people at KBTX-TV have joined with the good people of the Brazos Valley to collect food and money to feed our hungry friends and neighbors during the day-long Food for Families food drive.

That annual drive always is welcome, but oy, is sit ever needed this year as countless Brazos County families struggle to put food on the table in a midst of this awful novel coronavirus pandemic. So many businesses were forced to close as the pandemic tried to strangle the life out of this multicounty community and though many have started to reopen, hundreds if not thousands of people in this area still are without work.

Some of those who lost jobs may have set aside some “rainy day” money to get by during the tough times, but the tough times have last far too long and that money probably has run out long ago. Many others who lost jobs lived from paycheck to paycheck. The bills keep coming, but there is little or no money to pay them.

And through it all, people are struggling to put food on the table. People who always have had plenty to eat are going to bed hungry and unsure of whether they will have food the next day.