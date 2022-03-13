Have a great spring break with no alcohol deaths

Thousands of young people from Texas A&M, Blinn and other colleges and universities across Texas and the nation will be traveling to fun destinations to celebrate spring break this week.

After a cold weekend, temperatures are expected to climb this week, meaning more fun in the sun for spring breakers on the beaches of Texas, Florida and other states along the Gulf coast.

After more than two years of pandemic-related cutbacks and shutdowns, many of us, especially college students, are ready for a return to normal, to fun and relaxation.

One of the traditions of spring break — and not a healthy one, mind you — is alcoholic beverages, often consumed to extreme excess. Bad as that is on a beach or in a motel room, it too often proves deadly on the roads and highways of America.

Last year, when spring break was curtailed or virtually eliminated, there still were 872 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes in Texas during spring break, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. In those crashes, there were 30 fatalities and 107 serious injuries.

Every one of those deaths and serious injuries were preventable, but occurred because people drank and then got behind the wheel.

All year in 2020, when travel was down due to the pandemic, there were 23,166 alcohol-related traffic accidents across the state, resulting in 963 fatalities and 2,102 serious injuries, according to the Department of Transportation. The department says 5% of traffic accidents last year were alcohol-related — but 25% of traffic crash fatalities were related to alcohol.

In 2020, there was a 6% decrease in alcohol-related traffic accidents compared to 2019, but the number of fatalities was up 5%.

Even one death due to alcohol and driving is one too many. To reduce the number of alcohol-related deaths, the Texas Department of Transportation has launched a “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign, scheduled to run all month.

The campaign includes roadside billboards, as well as outreach events on college campuses and at popular spring break locations.

We know many students will ignore the warnings, but they shouldn’t. We understand that college-age students think they are invincible, immune to the vagaries of life.

But traffic accidents — with accompanying deaths and serious injuries — can happen to anyone, anywhere, at any time. Adding alcohol to the normal driving concerns increases those dangers.

Like the rest of College Station and Bryan, we love our Aggie and Blinn students. Yes, we do get frustrated at increased traffic and longer lines at restaurants and in the grocery stores, but we understand they are a part of the joy of having so many smart, pleasant, happy young people in our midst.

We don’t want anything to happen to the college students in our midst. We encourage them to enjoy spring break responsibly, relax and recharge and then return safely to campus, raring to go for the rest of the semester.

We can say you don’t have to drink to have a good time, but we were young and impervious once, too. But if you are going to drink and then get in a car, please, please pick a designated driver who drinks only water or non-alcoholic beverages. Switch off every day so that everyone takes a turn at being the designated driver.

The bottom line is that each of our students matters to us and we want them to be well, study hard and become successful in life.

Have fun this week, students. Be responsible. And return to campus safely.