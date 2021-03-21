Hate is something we all must unlearn

Such malice is not new, but has taken a back seat to hate crimes against Blacks. Last year, almost 3,800 incidents of hate crimes against Asian Americans were reported — most of them against women. The year before, some 2,600 case of hate crimes against Asian Americans were reported.

Why the increase? There more than likely are several reasons, but one of the main ones was the insistence of President Donald Trump to call the novel coronavirus names such as the China Virus and Kung Flu. Naturally, his supporters followed suit and, as a result, Asian Americans were vilified as being from the place where the virus started.

Chinese restaurants and groceries have been vandalized. Asian Americans have been attacked on the street, have been spat on and threatened and terrified.

This is absurd. For generations — since some 20,000 Chinese came to America to build the Transcontinental Railroad — Americans of Asian descent have contributed greatly to America’s culture and financial success.

There is no reason to fear or mistrust our Asian American friends and neighbors, just as there is no reason to fear or mistrust our Black friends and neighbors.