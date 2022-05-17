GOP candidates for Brazos commissioner

Due to an editing issue, the questions and answers from the two Republican candidates for Brazos County commissioner for Precinct 2 were not included on Monday’s Opinion page as planned.

Today, The Eagle runs the answers from Commissioner Russ Ford and former Commissioner Chuck Konderla. They complete the rerunning of answers submitted by local candidates in the May 24 primary runoffs prior to the March 1 party primaries.

People who voted in the March 1 Republican primary may vote only in the Republican runoff. Those who voted Democratic on March 1 may vote only in the Democratic runoff.

If you didn’t vote on March 1, you may cast a ballot in either runoff, but not both.

Early voting will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

On Election Day, May 24, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters may cast an early ballot at any early voting place:

Brazos County Elections Administration Building, Ruth McLeod Training Room, 300 E. William J. Bryan Parkway, Suite 100 in Bryan, across from the Brazos County Courthouse

Arena Hall, 2906 Tabor Road at North Earl Rudder Freeway, Bryan

Galilee Baptist Church, 804 N. Logan in Bryan

College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility, 1603 Graham Road in College Station

Memorial Student Center, Room L526 on the campus of Texas A&M University

In order to vote, people must show one of the following photo IDs:

Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas election identification certificate issued by the DPS

Texas personal identification card issued by the DPS

Texas license to carry a handgun issued by the DPS

U.S. military identification card containing your photograph

U.S. citizenship certificate containing your photograph; or a U.S. passport.

For more information on voting, go to brazosvotes.org.